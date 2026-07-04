



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated India’s first Greenfield Integrated Refinery-Cum-Petrochemical Complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Balotra, Rajasthan, announced Press Information Bureau.





The facility is regarded as one of the most advanced refineries in the world and represents a major milestone for India’s petrochemical sector.





Constructed on the desert landscape of Rajasthan, the refinery is a remarkable feat of modern engineering. Around 15 million cubic metres of earth were excavated during its construction, which is six times the volume used for the Great Pyramid of Giza.





The project required 1.6 million cubic metres of concrete, nearly five times the amount used in the Burj Khalifa. Approximately 3,00,000 metric tons of steel were utilised, which is 40 times more than the Eiffel Tower. The refinery also contains 28,000 kilometres of cables, more than twice the Earth’s diameter. Its 125-metre Coke Dome is nearly three times larger than the Gol Gumbaz.





During the inauguration, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around ₹1.06 lakh crore. These projects cover diverse sectors including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission, reflecting a comprehensive approach to infrastructure and industrial growth.





The refinery itself has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. With a refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 MMTPA, the project has been established with an investment of ₹79,459 crore.





Production of petroleum products from crude oil has already commenced, marking the operational readiness of the facility.





Designed to process a blend of Rajasthan crude and imported crude oil, the refinery features a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0, placing it among the most sophisticated refineries globally. With over 26% petrochemical yield, the facility meets international standards of efficiency and sustainability. This advanced technology ensures that India can compete with leading global players in the petrochemical industry.





The refinery is expected to significantly strengthen India’s energy security, enhance self-reliance in the petrochemical sector, and accelerate industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of petrochemical and plastic parks, encouraging downstream industries and ancillary sectors. Industries such as MSMEs, packaging, textiles, auto components, and agricultural films are expected to benefit, providing a major boost to Rajasthan’s economy.





Employment generation has been a key outcome of the project. During the construction phase, it provided jobs to around 35,000 workers, while creating nearly 1,00,000 indirect employment opportunities in allied sectors. This impact on livelihoods underscores the socio-economic importance of the refinery.





The inauguration of the Rajasthan Refinery by Prime Minister Modi is expected to reinforce the vision of Viksit Bharat, or Developed India.





The project strengthens India’s position in the petrochemical sector while promoting sustainable industrial development and long-term economic growth. It stands as a symbol of India’s engineering excellence, industrial ambition, and commitment to energy security.





PIB







