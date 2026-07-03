



Five senior scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation have been summoned to appear before the search‑cum‑selection panel as the government moves closer to appointing the next chief of the premier defence research body.





The office of the Chairman, DRDO, has remained vacant for a month following the retirement of Dr Samir V Kamat, who completed his extended tenure at the end of May.





Defence sources confirmed that the panel will conduct interviews with the shortlisted scientists on Friday. Those called include Anupam Sharma, Director of the Systems and Platforms Segment; B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems; Prateek Kishore, Director General of Armament and Combat Engineering; Jagannath Nayak, Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems; and Anindya Biswas, Director of the Research Centre Imarat.





The appointment is regarded as crucial, as the government is preparing to implement long‑pending reforms within DRDO. These reforms have been developed by the Prime Minister’s Office in consultation with stakeholders and are expected to reshape the organisation’s structure and focus. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh currently holds the additional charge of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, ensuring continuity during the interim period.





Recent achievements by DRDO, including the successful test‑firing of the ballistic missile defence shield, have underscored the organisation’s importance in India’s defence modernisation.





The reforms under consideration may involve merging laboratories to streamline operations and removing non‑core activities from DRDO’s charter.





The government is also keen to foster closer collaboration between industry and DRDO, aiming to accelerate the production of advanced weapon systems and reduce timelines for deployment.





The interviews with the five senior scientists mark a decisive step in the leadership transition. Each candidate represents a distinct technological domain within DRDO, ranging from electronics and communications to missiles and strategic systems.





The eventual choice will not only determine the organisation’s immediate leadership but also signal the government’s priorities in aligning defence research with national strategic objectives.





Agencies







