



Rolls-Royce has announced a major sourcing initiative in Bangalore, Karnataka, aimed at increasing its local procurement from India to more than $1 billion within the next five years.





This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to make India its third home market outside the United Kingdom, reinforcing the government’s “Make in India” vision and embedding Indian industry deeper into global aerospace and engineering supply chains.





The plan is structured around three strategic supply-chain buckets. First, Rolls-Royce will transition existing vendors into new programs, ensuring continuity while broadening their scope. Second, it will upgrade current suppliers’ capabilities to meet advanced technological requirements.





Third, it will cultivate entirely new supply areas, thereby diversifying and strengthening the industrial base. This multi-pronged approach is designed to build resilience and scale in India’s manufacturing ecosystem.





The company already has a strong local footprint. Its joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL), operates facilities in Bengaluru and Hosur.





These sites produce critical components for Rolls-Royce’s global programs and will play a central role in the new sourcing drive. The expansion will particularly focus on advanced components for civil aerospace, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines, gas turbines, and power systems, reflecting the breadth of Rolls-Royce’s portfolio.





Workforce growth is a key pillar of the initiative. Rolls-Royce intends to double its local workforce and support network to approximately 10,000 people in India. This expansion will provide the skilled manpower necessary to support high-technology production requirements and will contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for advanced engineering and manufacturing.





Defence offerings are also central to the strategy. Rolls-Royce has proposed co-developing an advanced 120 kN class engine for India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program. The proposal includes full technology transfer and intellectual property ownership for India, a significant step towards self-reliance in defence propulsion systems. This aligns with India’s long-term goal of reducing dependence on imported technologies and building sovereign capabilities in critical defence sectors.





The sourcing initiative is not limited to defence and aerospace. By deepening relationships with local industry players, Rolls-Royce aims to integrate Indian manufacturing into its global value chains across multiple sectors. This integration will enhance India’s role in international supply networks and create opportunities for Indian firms to participate in cutting-edge programs worldwide.





If successfully implemented, the initiative will not only boost Rolls-Royce’s presence in India but also strengthen the country’s industrial base, create thousands of jobs, and accelerate the transfer of advanced technologies.





It represents a strategic convergence of corporate ambition and national policy, positioning India as a vital partner in Rolls-Royce’s global operations.





Agencies







