Saubha Aerial Systems Tests Indigenous Drone Netgun To Strengthen India’s Counter-UAV Capabilities
Bangalore-based Saubha Aerial Systems has successfully tested its indigenous Drone Netgun, a system that enables drones to capture or disable hostile UAVs mid-air by deploying a net.
This breakthrough highlights the start-up's rapid progress in specialised aerial technology and counter-drone solutions, adding a new dimension to India’s growing indigenous defence ecosystem.
The Drone Netgun represents a practical and cost-effective solution to neutralise small hostile drones that evade traditional jamming or missile-based systems. By physically ensnaring targets, it offers a non-destructive method of interception, which is particularly valuable in urban or sensitive environments where debris from destroyed drones could pose risks. The successful demonstration underscores the agility of Indian start-ups in addressing evolving aerial threats.
Saubha Aerial Systems has also pioneered India’s first autonomous parachute deployment trigger for drones, branded as Mayday. This innovation includes controlled fixed-wing reefing tests for gradual parachute deployment, ensuring safe recovery of UAVs during emergencies.
Such systems are critical for both military and civilian drone operations, reducing risks of crashes and protecting valuable payloads.
The Bengaluru tech ecosystem has further advanced indigenous drone innovations. One start-up has developed one of India’s first amphibious drones capable of operating both in the air and underwater. This dual-domain capability opens possibilities for maritime surveillance, search-and-rescue missions, and covert operations, reflecting the versatility of India’s emerging UAV platforms.
India’s counter-drone arsenal is also expanding with systems such as the Bhargavastra micro-missile platform and SSS Defence’s EO/IR Remote Weapon Station, which includes shoulder-fired UAV missiles. These systems provide layered defence against hostile drones, loitering munitions, and swarm attacks, demonstrating India’s commitment to building a comprehensive aerial shield.
Killer drones have also entered the spotlight, with Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace’s “YAMA” successfully demonstrated during Indian Army trials. Designed for offensive operations, YAMA reflects the shift towards weaponised UAVs capable of precision strikes, complementing defensive counter-drone measures.
Collectively, these innovations illustrate the momentum of India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. Bangalore, in particular, has emerged as a hub for UAV development, combining advanced engineering with rapid prototyping to deliver solutions across surveillance, combat, and counter-drone domains. The convergence of netguns, parachute systems, amphibious drones, and missile-based defences signals a doctrinal transformation in India’s aerial warfare capabilities.
The successful test of Saubha Aerial Systems’ Drone Netgun is more than a technological milestone; it is a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in aerial defence. As hostile UAVs become increasingly common in modern conflicts, indigenous solutions such as these will play a decisive role in safeguarding national security and strengthening India’s position in the global drone technology landscape.
Defence & Tactical Applications
Drone netguns and safety systems serve a vital dual purpose: safeguarding high-value airspace through tactical neutralisation and protecting ground assets during sudden mechanical failures. Defence and commercial operators use these specialized physical-capture mechanisms to neutralize rogue unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) without resorting to risky explosives or jamming that could interfere with local communication networks.
The specific tactical applications and technical parameters governing these modern counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) and hardware-protection technologies are detailed below.
Counter-drone netguns and recovery modules are critical for asymmetric warfare, border management, and perimeter security.
Hostile Drone Interception: Tactical response drones carry and launch high-velocity nets to physically entangle the spinning rotors of enemy surveillance or "kamikaze" quadcopters.
Forensics and Intel Gathering: Unlike lasers or explosive "hard-kill" systems that destroy target hardware, net capture brings down rogue drones structurally intact. This allows intelligence teams to extract flight logs, trace manufacturing origin points, and reverse-engineer enemy tech.
Collateral Damage Mitigation: Military bases, urban conflict zones, and critical infrastructure (such as nuclear plants or fuel depots) cannot safely deploy explosive projectiles. Physical capture prevents debris from injuring ground troops or damaging vital machinery.
Dual-Kill Security Solutions: Modern aerospace start-ups are integrating multiple threat responses onto unified defence platforms, enabling operators to choose between standard net capture or a high-impact kinetic kill depending on target speed and size.
Technical Specifications
The operational effectiveness of these systems is determined by precision deployment timing and tightly calculated payload weight thresholds.
1. Counter-Drone Net Capture Expansion Speed: Under 0.4 seconds from electronic or manual trigger activation to full net expansion in mid-air.
Target Load Thresholds: Certified to capture and retain moving target drones weighing up to 1.2 kg in active outdoor environments.
Combat Envelope & Range: Standard airborne netguns maintain an effective operational distance of 15 to 30 meters, though advanced variants push performance limits up to 50 meters.
Reload Speed: Compressed CO₂ actuation systems cycle fresh netting assemblies within 90 seconds to address multi-threat drone swarms.
2. Onboard Autonomous Recovery Health Monitoring Latency: Onboard flight monitoring micro-modules constantly evaluate drone equilibrium, telemetry stability, and power draws.
Emergency Intervention Response: Instantly triggers fail-safe parachute deployment mechanisms within 500 milliseconds (≤0.5 seconds) of identifying catastrophic hardware failure or loss of signal control.
System Field Reliability: Demonstrated operational success rate of 99% across over 100 test deployments, successfully countering 10 distinct emergency failure profiles.
3. Aerospace-Grade Emergency Parachutes Ultra-Light System Weight: Total integrated parachute and housing weight is optimized down to 170 grams to preserve the core drone's operational flight duration.
Maximum Safe Payload Lift: Designed to arrest and stabilize falling equipment weighing up to 8 kg.
Minimum Deployment Altitude: Activates and fully blossoms within a tight 25-meter ceiling, protecting low-altitude mapping and surveillance operations.
Descent Velocity Calibration: Restricts emergency gravity fall rates to 5.0 meters per second (m/s) at peak 8 kg loading to eliminate severe ground impact damage.
Canopy Drag Geometry: Engineered with a 1.85-meter canopy diameter split into 12 distinct functional panels, maintaining a drag coefficient of 2.2.
Agencies
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