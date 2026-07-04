



Bangalore-based Saubha Aerial Systems has successfully tested its indigenous Drone Netgun, a system that enables drones to capture or disable hostile UAVs mid-air by deploying a net.





This breakthrough highlights the start-up's rapid progress in specialised aerial technology and counter-drone solutions, adding a new dimension to India’s growing indigenous defence ecosystem.





The Drone Netgun represents a practical and cost-effective solution to neutralise small hostile drones that evade traditional jamming or missile-based systems. By physically ensnaring targets, it offers a non-destructive method of interception, which is particularly valuable in urban or sensitive environments where debris from destroyed drones could pose risks. The successful demonstration underscores the agility of Indian start-ups in addressing evolving aerial threats.





Saubha Aerial Systems has also pioneered India’s first autonomous parachute deployment trigger for drones, branded as Mayday. This innovation includes controlled fixed-wing reefing tests for gradual parachute deployment, ensuring safe recovery of UAVs during emergencies.





Such systems are critical for both military and civilian drone operations, reducing risks of crashes and protecting valuable payloads.





The Bengaluru tech ecosystem has further advanced indigenous drone innovations. One start-up has developed one of India’s first amphibious drones capable of operating both in the air and underwater. This dual-domain capability opens possibilities for maritime surveillance, search-and-rescue missions, and covert operations, reflecting the versatility of India’s emerging UAV platforms.





India’s counter-drone arsenal is also expanding with systems such as the Bhargavastra micro-missile platform and SSS Defence’s EO/IR Remote Weapon Station, which includes shoulder-fired UAV missiles. These systems provide layered defence against hostile drones, loitering munitions, and swarm attacks, demonstrating India’s commitment to building a comprehensive aerial shield.





Killer drones have also entered the spotlight, with Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace’s “YAMA” successfully demonstrated during Indian Army trials. Designed for offensive operations, YAMA reflects the shift towards weaponised UAVs capable of precision strikes, complementing defensive counter-drone measures.





Collectively, these innovations illustrate the momentum of India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. Bangalore, in particular, has emerged as a hub for UAV development, combining advanced engineering with rapid prototyping to deliver solutions across surveillance, combat, and counter-drone domains. The convergence of netguns, parachute systems, amphibious drones, and missile-based defences signals a doctrinal transformation in India’s aerial warfare capabilities.





The successful test of Saubha Aerial Systems’ Drone Netgun is more than a technological milestone; it is a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in aerial defence. As hostile UAVs become increasingly common in modern conflicts, indigenous solutions such as these will play a decisive role in safeguarding national security and strengthening India’s position in the global drone technology landscape.





Defence & Tactical Applications



