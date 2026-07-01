



India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has officially gone live in Greece, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal witnessing the launch at Eurobank headquarters in Athens.





This marks a major milestone in the global expansion of India’s digital payments ecosystem, strengthening bilateral economic ties and opening new avenues for collaboration between India and Greece.





Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the live demonstration of the Eurobank–NIPL partnership that enabled UPI services in Greece. The event was held at Eurobank headquarters in Athens and was attended by Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias and Fairfax Digital Services CEO Sanjay Tugnait. The launch was described as a significant achievement in India’s digital transformation journey.





Minister Goyal emphasised that with UPI now operational in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly. He noted that transaction costs are reduced to a fraction of those associated with conventional money transfer methods, making the system highly efficient and accessible.





He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving India’s digital transformation, highlighting that the growing global acceptance of UPI reflects trust in Modi’s vision of building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders.





The launch was part of Goyal’s broader visit to Greece, where he is leading a delegation of senior business leaders and officials. The program began with a meeting with Eurobank’s leadership team at Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens. Discussions focused on enhancing financial collaboration and exploring opportunities for investment and growth.





The delegation also participated in the India–Greece Business Council Meeting and Business Forum at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Three sectoral roundtables were convened, covering Infrastructure (energy, ports, logistics, shipbuilding, warehousing, trade, gem and jewellery), Digital Innovation and Defence, and Food Processing and Agriculture.





These sessions brought together business leaders from both countries, enabling focused discussions, identification of synergies, and exploration of avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors.





The proceedings concluded with an address by Minister Goyal, who highlighted the shared vision of advancing trade, investment, and innovation-led growth. He underscored the importance of building partnerships that leverage technology and innovation to drive prosperity.





The day’s engagements culminated in the India–Greece Business Summit, attended by ministers from both nations along with senior business leaders. The summit reaffirmed the commitment to advancing trade, investment, and innovation-led growth, while strengthening institutional and personal ties.





A networking reception at ACCI concluded the day, providing an opportunity for informal exchanges and reinforcing the momentum in bilateral relations.





This launch not only strengthens India–Greece economic cooperation but also expands UPI’s global footprint, following similar rollouts in countries such as France, UAE, and Singapore. It reflects India’s ambition to make UPI a globally recognised digital payments standard, supporting seamless financial transactions and deepening international partnerships.





ANI







