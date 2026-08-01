



One non-local worker was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Thursday evening, according to police officials.





Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. The injured worker was rushed for medical treatment, officials confirmed.





The deceased labourer was identified as being from Chhattisgarh. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the attack and directed security forces to intensify counter-terror operations.





In a statement posted on X, Sinha said he had spoken with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and senior security officials. He emphasised that operations must be stepped up to eliminate those responsible for the attack.





Sinha described the incident as a cowardly act and reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring justice. He noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces had already cordoned off the area and launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators.





The Lieutenant Governor also confirmed that another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh had been taken to hospital for urgent medical care.





He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He added that the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the entire nation stand firmly with the families affected by the attack.





Further details are awaited as the search operation continues in the Kellam area of Kulgam.





ANI







