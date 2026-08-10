

The Home Ministry has sanctioned over ₹4.54 crore for specialised winter clothing and equipment for CRPF troops stationed at high-altitude Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring better survival and combat

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned over ₹4.54 crore for the Central Reserve Police Force to procure specialised winter clothing and equipment for about 600 troops stationed at high-altitude Temporary Operating Bases in Jammu and Kashmir, strengthening their ability to conduct long-duration patrols and counter-terror operations post the 2025 Pahalgam attack.





A special allocation has been made to ensure CRPF personnel deployed above 6,000 feet are adequately equipped for extreme conditions. The sanctioned amount will cover procurement of gaiters, sleeping bags, snow boots, goggles, insulating mats, rucksacks, gloves, tents, thermal insoles, blankets and rescue bags.





Troops will also receive extreme cold weather clothing developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation under the Himsuraksha brand, designed specifically for Himalayan conditions.





Most of these items had already been supplied since last year, but in July the Ministry of Home Affairs granted complete authorisation to a CRPF proposal to procure them afresh. This ensures that commandos are better prepared for reconnaissance patrols, survival and combat in snow-bound terrain. The life expectancy of the gear is about two years, and the funds can be revised upwards for fresh procurement when required.





The TOBs, established above 6,000 feet, house CRPF commandos tasked with launching search and assault operations against terrorists hiding in Dhoks, the mud and stone huts scattered across the mountains. Terrorists have long used these arduous terrains to conceal themselves before or after attacks in the plains, making the TOBs strategically vital.





The first TOB was created in July 2025, and by now 55 such bases have been erected across Jammu and Kashmir. Each base accommodates 15–25 armed troops with basic facilities for rest and recuperation.





One of these bases was instrumental in July 2025 during Operation Mahadev, when security forces eliminated three terrorists responsible for the April Pahalgam attack. That attack in the scenic Baisaran valley had killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and prompted the accelerated establishment of TOBs.





The proposal to create TOBs had been under consideration since 2022–23, but their operationalisation was fast-tracked after the Pahalgam incident. The new fund allocation ensures that troops stationed in these inhospitable regions are not only combat-ready but also capable of sustaining themselves during extended missions.





The equipment, particularly DRDO’s Himsuraksha clothing, is tailored to withstand sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall and icy winds, thereby reducing risks of frostbite and hypothermia.





This initiative reflects a broader strategy to strengthen counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir by combining infrastructure with advanced gear. It also underscores the government’s emphasis on indigenous technology, as DRDO-developed equipment is being prioritised.





The TOBs, with their enhanced facilities and gear, are expected to further improve the effectiveness of CRPF operations in the higher reaches, ensuring terrorists cannot exploit the terrain as safe havens.





Agencies







