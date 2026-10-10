



All 22 Indian seafarers aboard the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 are safe after the vessel was struck in a drone attack while anchored off Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on 9 October, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.





In a statement shared on X, Sonowal confirmed that the tanker, carrying 22 Indian nationals as crew members, had been targeted at Sharjah Anchorage. He said all crew members were reported safe and unharmed following the incident.





The minister added that Indian authorities were closely monitoring developments and remained in contact with the ship management company to ensure the continued safety, security and welfare of the seafarers onboard.





Sharjah Anchorage is situated in the Arabian Gulf near Dubai and serves as an important maritime anchorage area for commercial vessels operating in the region.





The attack comes amid renewed concerns over threats to commercial shipping across key maritime corridors, particularly in the Gulf region and the Black Sea. A series of incidents involving merchant vessels and seafarers has heightened international efforts to improve maritime security and protect global trade routes.





Against this backdrop, the Ministry of External Affairs recently highlighted the objectives of the newly established Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4). The initiative aims to bring together maritime nations and industry stakeholders to strengthen international cooperation and place the protection of seafarers and commercial shipping at the centre of global discussions.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the group seeks to coordinate countries involved in commercial shipping, maritime commerce and seafaring communities. Its objective is to enhance cooperation, reduce risks to merchant vessels and ensure the safety and security of seafarers.





According to Jaiswal, the group's inaugural meeting was held in New York and was jointly chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. Representatives from 25 countries participated in the discussions.





India and Liberia, serving as co-chairs of the initiative, jointly condemned attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers operating in the Gulf region, surrounding waters and the Black Sea. The two countries described such attacks as unjustifiable, warning that they disrupt maritime trade, threaten regional stability and result in the loss of innocent lives.





The joint statement called for an immediate halt to attacks on commercial shipping in the interests of peace, stability and the safety of maritime personnel. It also expressed condolences to the families of seafarers killed in recent incidents and wished those injured a swift recovery.





The Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers was launched by India and Liberia on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. The initiative seeks to improve coordination among nations, prevent further attacks on merchant shipping and strengthen protections for seafarers worldwide.





Jaishankar has emphasised that India, one of the world's leading suppliers of seafarers, partnered with Liberia, home to the world's largest shipping registry by tonnage, to address mounting concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and merchant mariners.





He underscored the urgency of the issue, stating that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers must end.





ANI







