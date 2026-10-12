



Two Indian nationals remain missing after the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin came under a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage, Oman, on 11 October, according to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.





The vessel was carrying 11 Indian seafarers when it was targeted. Nine crew members have since been rescued and are reported safe, while efforts continue to locate the remaining two missing Indians.





Sonowal said local Coast Guard authorities launched search-and-rescue operations immediately following the incident and are continuing their efforts in coordination with relevant agencies.





The minister stated that Indian authorities are maintaining close contact with all concerned stakeholders to support the rescue mission and ensure every possible measure is taken to find the missing seafarers.





India's Embassy in Oman confirmed that it is closely monitoring developments involving the tanker and remains in continuous contact with local authorities handling the incident.





The embassy reiterated that two of the 11 Indian crew members aboard the vessel are currently unaccounted for and that all available channels are being utilised to support ongoing efforts.





In a separate maritime security incident on the same day, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.





The strike caused a fire on board the vessel. However, all 11 Indian seafarers serving on M/T Valthera were reported safe.





Sonowal said the government is closely monitoring the situation involving M/T Valthera and remains in touch with the ship management company to safeguard the welfare and security of the crew.





The latest incidents have added to growing concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region, a crucial corridor for global energy supplies and commercial shipping.





They also follow another reported attack on 9 October involving the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 at Sharjah Anchorage.





That vessel was carrying 22 Indian nationals at the time of the attack. All crew members were reported safe.





The succession of attacks on commercial shipping has renewed attention on the risks faced by merchant vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding Gulf waters, one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes.





Indian authorities continue to coordinate with local agencies as rescue operations remain focused on locating the two missing crew members from MT Petro Dolphin.





ANI







