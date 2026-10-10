



Russian President Vladimir Putin said proposed Russian oil and petroleum product exports to the United States and international markets would benefit the global economy following a lengthy telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.





The call also covered the conflicts in Ukraine, the situation involving Iran, and broader bilateral relations.





According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, both leaders discussed preparations for significant economic initiatives, including potential large-scale shipments of Russian petroleum products to the United States and global markets. Putin said Russia remained ready to increase oil and fuel supplies, arguing that additional energy volumes could help ease pressure on international markets.





The conversation took place on 9 October after Trump expressed a wish to personally congratulate Putin on his birthday. Trump conveyed greetings from both himself and First Lady Melania Trump, while Putin thanked the US President for maintaining direct communication despite ongoing international pressures.





Putin also expressed appreciation for Melania Trump's humanitarian efforts, particularly regarding initiatives aimed at reuniting families separated by the Ukraine conflict. Both sides agreed that Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova would continue contacts with Melania Trump's office concerning humanitarian issues in the Kherson region.





On Ukraine, Putin maintained that Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory would not stop Russian military advances. Ushakov said Moscow believes Russian forces retain the initiative across the front while continuing to support a political and diplomatic settlement designed to achieve what Russia describes as a lasting and sustainable peace.





Ushakov added that previously discussed plans to resume trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine after Russia's State Duma elections were delayed. Moscow blamed Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian cities and polling stations during voting for preventing an immediate return to talks. Trump is expected to relay relevant messages to Ukrainian representatives currently holding discussions with US officials in Miami.





The leaders also discussed Iran. Putin argued that diplomatic opportunities remain available and said a negotiated agreement with Tehran is both possible and necessary. He noted that indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran continue through Qatar, while Trump reportedly welcomed Russia's involvement in efforts to reduce tensions.





The Kremlin described the 90-minute exchange as constructive and friendly. Both Presidents reaffirmed their intention to maintain direct communication, alongside continued co-operation between their administrations, intelligence agencies and other official bodies.





Separately, Trump described the energy agreement as a major breakthrough. He said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, followed by 500,000 tons in November, another 1 million tons shortly afterwards, and a further 3 million tons depending on refinery capacity.





Trump argued that the additional diesel supplies, combined with what he described as US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would rapidly reduce fuel costs in America and internationally. He said lowering energy prices for farmers, ranchers and lorry operators remained one of his administration's highest priorities and reiterated that Iran would not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon.





The announcement comes amid elevated global diesel prices and wider debate over sanctions policy. Reports also indicate that the US Treasury has authorised certain Russian-origin diesel transactions until April 2027, a move that could facilitate the planned fuel deliveries.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised any relaxation of pressure on Moscow without a clear and durable de-escalation framework, warning that easing restrictions could strengthen Russia's position and prolong the conflict.





ANI







