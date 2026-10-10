



US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has formally honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in the US Congressional Record, recognising what he described as extraordinary bravery during an alleged hijacking attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on 30 September.





The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was carrying 180 occupants, including four US citizens and 27 children. According to the statement, the aircraft's first officer allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with an emergency crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft while it was in flight.





The incident reportedly caused the aircraft to descend around 16,000 feet in roughly 30 seconds, creating a potentially catastrophic situation for everyone on board.





Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to reach and open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew members to enter the flight deck and overpower the attacker.





Two reserve flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft subsequently took control and guided the flight safely to an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.





In remarks entered into the Congressional Record on 9 October, Krishnamoorthi praised the captain's courage, professionalism and presence of mind, stating that his actions gave passengers and crew the opportunity to stop the attack and prevent a major disaster.





The Congressman also highlighted the human impact of the captain's actions, noting that every passenger aboard the flight was able to return safely to their loved ones because he refused to give up despite his injuries.





Krishnamoorthi called on fellow lawmakers to join him in recognising Captain Machchhar's heroism and extended best wishes to the pilot, his wife Sonal, their two children and their wider family, while expressing hope for his swift recovery.





The recognition comes shortly after Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Captain Machchhar would receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for helping to prevent the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft.





Herzog said the pilot's courage, professionalism and determination played a decisive role in averting a catastrophe. The President also honoured six Israeli civilians who assisted in thwarting the incident: Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.





Captain Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering serious injuries during the mid-air confrontation.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has said he is responding well to treatment and continuing to make progress. The Indian Embassy in the UAE has remained in close contact with his family, medical team and local authorities while extending all possible assistance.





Following the cockpit struggle, flydubai Flight FZ1073 was diverted to Tabuk, where all 180 occupants disembarked safely without injury, marking the successful conclusion of an incident that could otherwise have ended in tragedy.





ANI







