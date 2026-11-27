



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani has warned that India is being subjected to "cognitive warfare" by adversaries in an increasingly subtle and insidious manner, highlighting how the distinction between war and peace is becoming progressively blurred, PTI reported.





Speaking on the future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations, the CDS observed that the modern security environment is characterised by a "continuous state of contestation", where competition between nations extends well beyond traditional battlefields.





He stressed that future conflicts will not be confined to conventional military engagements. Instead, they will increasingly involve cyber, space, information, electronic and cognitive domains, requiring armed forces to develop integrated responses across multiple fronts.





Without naming any specific adversary, General Raja Subramani stated that "we are being subjected to cognitive warfare by adversary in an insidious way", underlining the growing importance of protecting societies and institutions from influence operations, disinformation campaigns and psychological pressure tactics.





The CDS said India is strengthening capabilities across all operational domains and is working closely with the three services to modernise its electronic warfare architecture. He noted that maintaining an advantage in technology has become essential, but cautioned that technological superiority is "only transitory" and demands constant innovation and adaptation.





Highlighting the changing character of warfare, he explained that multi-domain operations are not merely about combining capabilities from different services. Rather, they involve integrating capabilities in a manner that creates multiple dilemmas for an adversary simultaneously, complicating decision-making and reducing response options.





General Raja Subramani emphasised that effective communication networks and the integration of military-space architecture are critical for the successful execution of such operations. He added that cyber defence has become an integral component of modern military campaigns and can no longer be treated as a supporting function.





The CDS also underscored the importance of an integrated command-and-control system, describing it as a prerequisite for conducting effective multi-domain operations in future conflicts.





Referring to Operation Sindoor, he described its second phase as an excellent example of joint, integrated, multi-domain operations. According to the CDS, India not only retained control over the escalation matrix and maintained escalation dominance during the operation, but also achieved what he termed a "decisive victory" for the country.





The discussion was moderated by former CDS General Anil Chauhan (Retd), who served as Chief of Defence Staff during Operation Sindoor.





On the issue of military preparedness, General Raja Subramani said India should avoid relying on predefined international models and instead develop solutions suited to its own strategic requirements. "We need not look at a prescribed template. We need to have our own template," he said.





The CDS further argued that national security in an era of prolonged and complex conflicts requires a whole-of-nation approach, involving not only the armed forces but also government institutions, industry, technology ecosystems and wider society.





His remarks reflect the growing global recognition that future conflicts will be shaped as much by information dominance, cyber resilience and technological integration as by conventional military strength, making continuous modernisation and joint force integration central to India's defence preparedness.





PTI







