



Chennai-based space technology Start-Up Cosmo Crawler has achieved a significant propulsion milestone with the development of its 10-ton-thrust-class Kerolox rocket engine, marking an important step in its long-term ambition to create a fully reusable spacecraft.





The company is now preparing for its first pressure-fed hot-fire test of the engine, a critical phase that will validate combustion performance and overall system reliability under operational conditions.





Alongside the hot-fire campaign, the team is developing a turbopump system that will eventually support a more advanced propulsion architecture. Turbopumps are essential components in high-performance liquid rocket engines, allowing propellants to be delivered to the combustion chamber at extremely high pressures.





The new Kerolox engine uses kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants, a combination widely adopted across the global launch industry because of its balance between performance, cost-effectiveness and operational practicality.





Cosmo Crawler’s development program forms part of a broader vision focused on reusable space transportation. The company aims to build a spacecraft capable of gliding during its return phase before completing a controlled vertical landing, combining aspects of aerodynamic recovery and rocket-powered landing technologies.





This hybrid recovery concept is intended to improve vehicle reusability, reduce operational costs and increase mission flexibility. By recovering and reusing major vehicle components, the company hopes to lower the barriers to accessing space.





The achievement follows earlier propulsion work by the Start-Up, including successful testing activities on smaller liquid rocket engines. The company has also been advancing engine manufacturing techniques, including the use of additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping methods to accelerate development cycles.





Founded in Chennai, Cosmo Crawler is part of India's growing private space sector, which has witnessed rapid expansion following regulatory reforms and increased participation from commercial launch and space technology firms.





With the completion of its 10-ton-thrust Kerolox engine and preparations underway for the upcoming pressure-fed hot-fire test, the company is moving closer to demonstrating the technologies required for its future reusable launch and spacecraft systems.





Agencies







