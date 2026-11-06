



Pune-based defence Start-Up Artemon Aerospace has presented its indigenous delta-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy, highlighting a platform designed for long-range surveillance and strike missions across expansive maritime environments.





The UAV is capable of operating at ranges of up to 1,000 km, providing the reach required for sustained missions over vast sea areas and strategically important regions. Its extended operational envelope is intended to enhance maritime domain awareness while supporting reconnaissance and precision-strike requirements.





Built around a delta-wing, or flying-wing, configuration, the platform has been engineered to maximise aerodynamic efficiency and endurance. This design approach also helps reduce logistical demands, making the UAV suitable for a variety of operational scenarios where sustained flight performance is essential.





A key feature of the system is its ability to deploy without reliance on conventional runways. The UAV can be launched using either Rocket-Assisted Take-Off (RATO) or catapult launch systems, allowing rapid deployment from fixed installations as well as mobile operating locations. This flexibility could prove particularly valuable for defence forces operating from remote or constrained environments.





The platform has been developed for multiple mission profiles, including tactical reconnaissance, maritime surveillance, domain awareness and strike operations. Its combination of long range and flexible deployment options is intended to provide commanders with a versatile unmanned capability for both intelligence-gathering and operational missions.





Additional details associated with the UAV indicate that it is part of Artemon Aerospace’s broader effort to expand indigenous unmanned systems for India’s defence sector. The company’s flying-wing platform, known as VAJRASTRA, has been designed for extended-range operations and reduced logistical footprint while supporting rapid field deployment.





The unveiling reflects the growing emphasis on domestically developed unmanned technologies under India’s wider self-reliance initiatives. Indigenous UAV programmes are increasingly attracting attention from the armed forces as they seek advanced surveillance and strike capabilities tailored to national operational requirements.





As demand for long-endurance unmanned platforms continues to rise, Artemon Aerospace’s latest offering demonstrates the progress being made by emerging Indian defence firms in developing next-generation aerial systems for maritime and tactical applications.





Agencies







