



Developed entirely in-house and without external licensing, Zen Technologies' Anti-Drone System highlights India's growing emphasis on indigenous innovation in defence technology.





Designed and engineered in India, the system has been created specifically to address the country's evolving security and defence requirements. Its development reflects a commitment to self-reliance while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.





The Anti-Drone System combines advanced detection, tracking and jamming capabilities within a single integrated solution. These features enable security forces to identify, monitor and counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats with greater effectiveness.





By detecting unauthorised drones at an early stage, tracking their movements and disrupting their operations through jamming technologies, the system helps mitigate risks posed by aerial intrusions.





The platform is intended to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure, strategic installations and other high-value assets that may be vulnerable to hostile UAV activity.





Built around India's defence and security priorities, the solution demonstrates how domestically developed technologies are playing an increasingly important role in strengthening national security capabilities and safeguarding vital assets against emerging drone threats.





Agencies







