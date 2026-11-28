



India conducted another test of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the Burmanallah coast near Brijgan Military Station in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 24 November, underlining the growing importance of the strategically located archipelago in the country's missile testing and military preparedness activities.





The launch took place from a coastal area near Burmanallah and was witnessed by people travelling through the vicinity. The test demonstrated the operational capabilities of the BrahMos missile system, one of India's most significant strategic weapons platforms.





The latest trial followed an earlier BrahMos launch conducted from the same area, reinforcing the increasing use of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a location for missile testing and related defence activities.





Developed jointly by India and Russia, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile remains a key component of India's military modernisation efforts. The missile is designed for precision strikes against both land and sea targets and has been inducted across multiple branches of the Indian Armed Forces.





The test reflects India's continuing drive to strengthen its indigenous defence capabilities and enhance technological self-reliance in critical military systems. The BrahMos program has also become a major symbol of the country's expanding defence manufacturing and strategic deterrence capabilities.





The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have gained increasing prominence within India's wider security framework. While Chandipur in Odisha has long been associated with missile trials, the island chain has emerged as an increasingly important venue for launch activities due to its strategic location near vital maritime routes in the Indo-Pacific region.





The missile test also had a temporary impact on regional transport operations. An airstrip in the islands was reportedly scheduled to remain closed, while flight timings were rescheduled over the preceding two days to accommodate the testing activity.





These changes highlighted the operational requirements associated with major defence exercises and the importance of maintaining safety measures in a region where air connectivity serves as a crucial link with mainland India.





The latest BrahMos launch further underscores the growing strategic relevance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which continue to play an expanding role in India's defence infrastructure, military readiness and long-term security planning.





Agencies







