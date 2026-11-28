



The distinction between war and peace is becoming increasingly blurred, leaving nations in a persistent state of contestation, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani stated on Friday while highlighting the need for India to enhance its military preparedness across multiple domains of conflict.





Speaking at a lecture on ‘Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’, organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in New Delhi, Gen. Subramani said that India’s adversaries were engaging in cognitive warfare in subtle yet persistent ways. He noted that significant efforts were underway to modernise the Armed Forces’ electronic warfare architecture to address emerging threats.





According to the CDS, while the fundamental nature of war remains unchanged as a contest of political objectives and human will, the character of warfare is evolving rapidly due to technological advances. He observed that emerging technologies are reshaping military structures, compressing decision-making timelines and transforming how armed forces operate on the battlefield.





Drawing lessons from recent conflicts around the world, Gen. Subramani pointed to the Armenia-Azerbaijan war as evidence of the growing battlefield impact of drones and loitering munitions.





He cited the Israel-Hamas conflict as a reminder of the continuing importance of surprise and deception in military operations, while the US-Israel-Iran conflict underscored the increasing relevance of long-range precision strikes and artificial intelligence-enabled decision-making processes.





The CDS stressed that military capability and industrial strength are inseparable, asserting that, “A nation’s military power is as good as its industrial power.” He said future military effectiveness would increasingly depend on a nation’s ability to sustain indigenous production, innovation and technological development.





Reflecting on the lessons of Operation Sindoor, Gen. Subramani described the operation’s second phase as a notable demonstration of joint, integrated and multi-domain warfare. He stated that India maintained control over the escalation matrix and achieved escalation dominance throughout the operation, resulting in what he termed a “decisive victory” for the country.





He highlighted the critical role played by political-military coordination, intelligence fusion, joint planning and close integration among the Army, Navy and Air Force. The operation, he said, showcased the effectiveness of precisely targeted, intelligence-driven strikes conducted without collateral damage.





Gen. Subramani also pointed to the successful employment of indigenous long-range strike systems, including the BrahMos missile, as evidence of India’s growing self-reliance in advanced military capabilities.





The operation demonstrated how coordinated action across multiple domains can generate strategic effects while maintaining control over escalation.





Emphasising the changing security environment, the CDS said India must continue strengthening its technological, industrial and operational capabilities to meet the demands of future conflicts. He noted that warfare is increasingly extending beyond traditional battlefields into cyber, electromagnetic, information and cognitive domains, requiring a comprehensive national approach to security.





In his opening remarks, VIF Director and former CDS General Anil Chauhan underlined the importance of Multi-Domain Operations. He described them as synchronised actions conducted across land, maritime, air, cyber, electromagnetic and space domains to achieve politico-military objectives.





The remarks reflect a broader shift in military thinking globally, where armed forces are adapting to an era characterised by rapid technological change, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, information operations and increasingly integrated battlespaces.





Indian military modernisation efforts have likewise placed greater emphasis on jointness, indigenous capability development and the ability to operate seamlessly across multiple domains in response to evolving regional and global security challenges.





Agencies







