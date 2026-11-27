



Chandrayaan-5 has moved from quiet preparation to visible hardware, after images of the rover intended for India’s next lunar mission surfaced and generated excitement among space enthusiasts.





The reveal marks a turning point for a mission that has long been discussed in technical terms but is now taking physical shape. For India, it signals that the country’s lunar ambitions are advancing beyond the success of Chandrayaan-3. For its international partners, it confirms that joint planning is translating into real engineering.





The rover prototype was unveiled by the Japanese Space Agency, JAXA, at the Chofu Aerospace Centre in Japan on November 25. A test demonstration was conducted on the same day, allowing engineers and observers to see how the vehicle is expected to move and operate.





The unveiling was not merely ceremonial, as it offered the first clear public view of the machine designed to explore one of the most hostile environments in the solar system. It also underlined Japan’s central role in building the mobile heart of the mission.





Chandrayaan-5, also known as LUPEX, or the Lunar Polar Exploration mission, is the fifth mission in India’s Chandrayaan series. It will study lunar volatile materials, including lunar water, in the vicinity of a Permanently Shadowed Region near the lunar South Pole. These shadowed areas have remained cold for billions of years and may preserve ice that could reveal how water arrived on the Moon. Understanding those deposits is central to both science and future exploration.





The mission is scheduled to be launched in 2028 by Japan’s H3-24L launch vehicle. It is a joint collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation and JAXA, combining India’s proven landing experience with Japan’s launch and rover expertise.





The partnership is historic because it brings together two national programs with complementary strengths. Together, they aim to attempt one of the most technically demanding landings ever undertaken near the lunar poles.





Under the division of responsibilities, JAXA will develop the rover, while ISRO will develop the lunar lander. ISRO will also develop a few scientific instruments for the mission, ensuring that Indian science remains central to the payload. This arrangement builds directly on the lessons of Chandrayaan-3, whose lander demonstrated India’s ability to touch down safely in polar terrain. The new lander must now deliver a much heavier and more capable rover to an even more challenging site.





The scientific instruments for the mission will be contributed by ISRO, JAXA, the European Space Agency and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. All of them are thematically connected with the exploration and in-situ analysis of volatiles reserved in the lunar polar region. The international character of the payload reflects a shared recognition that lunar water is too important to be studied by one nation alone. It also positions Chandrayaan-5 as a genuinely global scientific endeavour.





NASA’s Neutron Spectrometer will also be onboard the rover, and according to the Japanese space agency, it is a neutron detector designed to search for water beneath the lunar surface. By measuring neutrons released from the regolith, the instrument can infer the presence of hydrogen and, by extension, water ice hidden below. Its inclusion gives the rover a powerful subsurface sensing capability. It will help scientists distinguish between dry terrain and areas where ice may be concentrated.





Similarly, ESA’s Exploration Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX, known as EMS-L, will also be part of the mission. ESA said that EMS-L would investigate the Moon’s extremely thin exosphere, a tenuous mist of atoms and molecules surrounding the lunar surface. That exosphere may carry traces of volatiles released from the surface by sunlight, micrometeorite impacts and other processes. Studying it could provide clues about how water moves across the lunar environment over time.





The Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX mission received approval from the Union government on March 10, 2025, in the form of financial sanction. That approval provided the formal basis for India’s share of the mission and allowed detailed design and development work to proceed. It also reflected growing political confidence in India’s space program after successive lunar successes. With funding secured, both agencies have been able to move from concept studies to hardware development and interface testing.





Chandrayaan-5 follows Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, Chandrayaan-2, an orbiter-based lunar exploration mission launched in 2019, and Chandrayaan-3, a lander-rover based in-situ exploration mission launched in 2023.





Chandrayaan-4, India’s first lunar sample return mission, is yet to be launched. Each mission has built on the last, progressing from orbital reconnaissance to landing, roving and eventually sample return. Chandrayaan-5 therefore sits at a crucial stage in a long and deliberate sequence.





The mission is said to be a precursor to ISRO’s lunar sample return mission and to sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040. By proving that a heavy rover can survive and operate in polar conditions, it will reduce risk for later, more ambitious missions. It will also test technologies for navigation, power management and thermal survival that will be essential for human exploration. In that sense, Chandrayaan-5 is both a science mission and a stepping stone.





“Water is really essential for survival of humankind,” says Dr Saku Tsuneta, Vice Chair of the Committee on National Space Policy, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan. “If you want to go to the Moon and if you want to live on the Moon, you need water for survival. Bringing water from Earth is extremely expensive.” His remarks capture the economic logic that underpins the mission, since every kilogram carried from Earth adds enormous cost. Finding water locally would transform the economics of sustained lunar activity.





The rover is expected to weigh around 350 kilograms, making it the heaviest ever sent to the Moon. Its size reflects the scale of its instruments, power systems and thermal protection, all of which must work in extreme polar conditions. The mission will target the Moon’s polar regions, where conditions favour the presence of ice. In the equatorial region, intense sunshine and extreme heat mean any form of water is vaporized, while in the polar region the Sun illuminates horizontally, creating multiple shadows behind mountains where ice can survive.





The rover is designed to operate for 100 days, enduring extreme lunar conditions, and its biggest challenge is surviving the lunar night. During that period, temperatures plunge below -100 degrees Celsius and sunlight disappears for two weeks. Without a radioactive heat source, engineers have devised an innovative solution based on insulation rather than active heating. The design aims to conserve heat through the long night and restore full operations when sunlight returns.





“This rover has a mechanism to protect itself to reduce heat dissipation,” says Dr Tsuneta. “It insulates itself, and when the night comes, the insulator protects the rover. It is like giving the rover a sweater.” He says currently the rover is over-weight and ISRO wants a slimmer rover, a reminder that mass remains one of the tightest constraints in lunar mission design. Every additional kilogram affects landing, power and mobility. Resolving that balance will be a key task before launch.





The race to find water is not just scientific, it is also strategic. “The United States, European countries, Japan and India all try to find water as early as possible. Otherwise, someone else finds the water. They may say, this is ours,” warns Dr Tsuneta. His comment reflects growing concern about access, governance and the future rules for using lunar resources. Scientific discovery in this context is inseparable from questions of presence, capability and influence.





LUPEX, if successful, will pave the way for human bases on the Moon, enabling sustainable exploration and serving as a launch pad for interplanetary travel. “ISRO is an excellent partner for us,” Dr Tsuneta emphasises. “They have a landing technology which is quite reliable.





India had a successful landing already. So we have full confidence in ISRO’s reliability.” With hardware now visible, the mission has entered a phase where that confidence will be tested in engineering detail, ahead of a launch that could reshape India’s place in lunar exploration.





Agencies







