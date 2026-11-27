



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of INS Vindhyagiri, the third and final Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate of the Project 17A (P17A) series, to the Indian Navy on 27 November 2026.





The warship was formally accepted by Rear Admiral RS Dhaliwal, NM, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQENC), marking the successful completion of GRSE's P17A frigate construction program for the Indian Navy.





The delivery represents a major contribution towards strengthening India's maritime security architecture and reinforces the nation's commitment to Atmanirbharta through indigenous defence manufacturing. It also highlights the growing capability of India's shipbuilding industry to design and construct advanced frontline naval platforms.





The handover of INS Vindhyagiri comes less than eight months after GRSE delivered INS Dunagiri, the second frigate of the P17A class, demonstrating the shipyard's ability to execute complex naval construction projects within demanding timelines.





INS Vindhyagiri holds special significance in GRSE's history. The vessel was launched by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on 17 August 2023, underscoring the national importance attached to the program.





With this delivery, INS Vindhyagiri becomes the 811th vessel built and delivered by GRSE and the 121st warship constructed by the shipyard, further strengthening its reputation as one of India's leading naval shipbuilders.





Measuring 149 metres in length and displacing approximately 6,670 tons, the P17A frigates are the largest and most technologically advanced Guided-Missile frigates built by GRSE during its more than six decades as a Defence Public Sector Undertaking.





The three-ship program has also provided substantial opportunities for MSMEs, OEMs and Start-Ups across the country. Through extensive participation by domestic industry, the project has contributed to employment generation while helping to strengthen India's indigenous shipbuilding and defence manufacturing ecosystem.





INS Vindhyagiri is equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, providing formidable long-range strike capabilities against both maritime and land-based targets.





The warship also carries Barak 8 surface-to-air missile systems, significantly enhancing its ability to defend against aerial threats and improving the overall defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.





Designed with a high degree of indigenous content, INS Vindhyagiri serves as a powerful symbol of India's progress towards self-reliance in defence production and the growing maturity of the country's naval industrial base.





The completion of the P17A construction program by GRSE marks another important achievement in India's ongoing efforts to modernise the Navy with advanced, domestically built warships capable of meeting the challenges of contemporary maritime operations.





Agencies







