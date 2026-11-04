



China is reportedly testing an unusual uncrewed submarine that could significantly expand its anti-ship warfare options in the Indo-Pacific, Times of India reported





The vessel was identified through satellite imagery near Huludao, one of China's key submarine construction centres, and has attracted attention because of its highly unconventional configuration.





Unlike traditional submarines, the platform appears to feature a trimaran-style arrangement, with a central hull flanked by two smaller outrigger hulls. This distinctive design has led analysts to speculate that the vessel may have been developed for a specialised missile-strike role rather than conventional underwater operations.





Reports suggest the submarine could be capable of carrying as many as 18 anti-ship missiles. Satellite imagery appears to show dedicated weapons compartments fitted with vertically raised missile tubes, indicating that the platform may need to surface before launching its weapons.









Although several details remain uncertain, the configuration points towards a vessel designed to deliver concentrated missile salvos against high-value naval targets.





One weapon potentially associated with the platform is the YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile. However, neither the missile fit nor the submarine's full operational capabilities have been officially confirmed. As a result, assessments of its performance and intended mission remain largely speculative.





If the vessel enters operational service, it could present a new challenge for the U.S. Navy, particularly for aircraft carrier strike groups operating close to China's maritime approaches. An uncrewed missile carrier would offer Beijing an additional means of extending its anti-access and area-denial network while reducing risks to personnel.





The emergence of such a platform would also reflect China's broader investment in autonomous naval systems, long-range precision weapons and asymmetric maritime capabilities. Combined with existing surface ships, submarines and missile forces, an uncrewed missile submarine could complicate operational planning for rival navies in the Western Pacific.





Despite growing interest in the vessel, much about it remains unknown. Its actual armament, endurance, operational doctrine and level of autonomy have yet to be verified.





What is clear is that the unusual design and reported missile capacity have raised fresh questions about how future naval confrontations in the Indo-Pacific could evolve.





Agencies







