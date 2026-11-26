



The member states of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) have reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement to advance the grouping’s five key pillars and strengthen collective efforts aimed at maintaining a peaceful, secure and resilient Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The commitment was underlined during the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting, hosted by the Maldives in Malé. The gathering brought together National Security Advisors and senior delegations from the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia and Malaysia participated as guest countries.





At the conclusion of the discussions, the participating member states issued a joint statement outlining the agreed outcomes of the meeting. The statement highlighted a shared determination to deepen cooperation and address evolving regional security challenges through collaborative action.





According to the Maldives President’s Office, the meeting reaffirmed the value of continuing engagement among member states to further the objectives of the Conclave and reinforce joint initiatives designed to enhance stability and resilience across the Indian Ocean region.





The Colombo Security Conclave has emerged as an increasingly important regional security platform focused on cooperation in areas such as maritime safety and security, counter-terrorism, trafficking, cyber security and critical infrastructure protection. The grouping seeks to foster practical collaboration among Indian Ocean nations facing common security challenges.





Addressing the meeting, India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, emphasised the strong historical and cultural links connecting nations across the Indian Ocean.





“We, the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region, share a common maritime space and are connected by civilizational heritage shaped over a long period of history... Let us leave for our progeny also a heritage, a tradition that will bind them together and not divide them through the seas,” he said.





Doval also welcomed the appointment of Admiral S N Ghormade (Retd.) as the inaugural Secretary General of the Colombo Security Conclave. He noted that the organisation had evolved into an action-oriented mechanism driven by cooperation and focused on generating mutual benefits for all member states.





Highlighting India’s approach to regional engagement, Doval said the Colombo Security Conclave reflects the convergence of the country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its ‘Mahasagar’ vision.





“For India, the Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighbourhood-First outlook and the Mahasagar vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Areas. We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges,” he stated.





The meeting underscored the growing importance of regional cooperation amid an increasingly complex security environment in the Indian Ocean, with member nations reiterating their commitment to collective action, capacity-building and long-term stability across one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime regions.





ANI







