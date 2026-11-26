



Thirty men from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district who disappeared between 1991 and 2003 have been identified as Pakistan-based terrorists linked to efforts to revive militancy in the Union Territory, according to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.





The police chief said intelligence gathered by Mahore Police Station indicated that the individuals, all originally from the Mahore and Chassana areas, crossed into Pakistan over the years to receive weapons training with the objective of waging war against India.





According to Prabhat, the group is currently associated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and has been involved in facilitating the supply of arms, ammunition and funds to support terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.





"These persons are now working for HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) in Pakistan and are supplying arms and ammunition, money, to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating and radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area," the DGP said.





The police have identified all 30 alleged terrorists operating from across the border. The list includes individuals from villages such as Shadole, Shajroo, Khour, Dada, Karmkatha, Lar, Sildhar, Chakrass, Ladh, Shibrass, Chiklass, Larh, Tulli, Kunderdhan, Balmatkote, Bagodass and Hassote in Reasi district.





Investigators have linked the group to long-running attempts to rebuild terrorist networks in the Jammu region, an area that has witnessed renewed security concerns in recent years after a prolonged period of relative calm.





In 2024, Mahore Police registered a First Information Report under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive and Improvised Materials Control provisions, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused.





During the course of the investigation, police recorded witness statements and identified five additional alleged Pakistan-based operatives who were reportedly involved in efforts to revive terrorist activities from across the border.





The five were named as Mohd Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom of Shadole in Mahore tehsil, Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom of Bidder, Shokat Ali of Hunder in Arnas tehsil, Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil, and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.





According to the DGP, these individuals were actively attempting to finance terrorism by selling land holdings in the region and allegedly channelling the proceeds towards terrorist activities.





As part of the crackdown, police attached more than 27 kanals of land belonging to the five accused under provisions of the UAPA. Authorities said the properties were treated as proceeds linked to terrorism and were therefore liable for attachment under anti-terror laws.





The action forms part of a broader effort by security agencies to disrupt financing networks, prevent cross-border support structures and counter attempts to recruit and radicalise local youth in the Jammu region.





PTI







