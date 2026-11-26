



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday engaged with defence journalists from more than 30 countries who are visiting India as part of a familiarisation programme, using the opportunity to highlight the country's steadily expanding defence capabilities and its broader security outlook.





Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Jaishankar described the discussion as an "Engaging conversation today with defence journalists from over 30 countries on a familiarisation visit to India. Glad they had an opportunity to witness India’s growing defence capabilities."





The visiting journalists were given an opportunity to observe India's advancing defence ecosystem, which has seen significant growth in recent years through increased indigenous manufacturing, greater defence exports, and expanding technological capabilities aimed at strengthening national security and strategic autonomy.





According to Jaishankar, discussions focused on the rapidly evolving global security environment and the impact of emerging technologies on modern defence and strategic affairs.





"Talked about changes to the security landscape shaped by emerging technologies, importance of reliable & diverse partnerships, and other topical issues," he stated.





The interaction comes at a time when nations across the world are increasingly adapting to new security challenges driven by technological innovation, geopolitical shifts and the growing importance of resilient international partnerships.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between India and Germany, as well as between India and the European Union, across strategic, economic and technological domains.





In a social media post, Jaishankar said: "Glad to meet Minister-President Olaf Lies of Lower Saxony, Germany. Discussed the strategic, economic & technological imperative of closer India-Germany and India-EU cooperation in the current turbulent era. Appreciate his positive sentiments in that regard. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues."





The discussions reflected growing momentum in India-Europe engagement, particularly in areas linked to advanced technology, industrial collaboration and economic resilience amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.





Separately, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held talks with a high-level delegation led by Lies during the latter's visit to India. The meeting explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors including automotive manufacturing, engineering, ports, shipbuilding, ship recycling, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, skilled mobility and defence.





Both sides also examined opportunities within India's Defence Industrial Corridors, which have been established to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, attract investment and promote closer collaboration between industry and the armed forces.





The discussions further welcomed progress towards the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, with both sides noting the potential economic and commercial benefits that a successful agreement could deliver for India, Germany and the wider European market.





ANI







