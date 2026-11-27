



The Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) has adopted a new cooperation framework for 2026-27, reinforcing regional security collaboration across the Indian Ocean, Strat News Global reported





At a high-level meeting held in Malé, the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Mauritius agreed on a shared agenda focused on strengthening collective responses to emerging and evolving security challenges.





The new framework establishes a common work program across five key areas: maritime safety and security, counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, trafficking and transnational organised crime, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The initiative reflects growing recognition that many modern security threats extend beyond national borders and require coordinated regional action.





Alongside policy coordination, the framework places strong emphasis on capacity-building through training programmes, professional exchanges and the sharing of operational experience. Member states aim to enhance institutional capabilities and improve preparedness across a range of security domains.





Maritime security remains the cornerstone of the CSC’s efforts. With the Indian Ocean serving as one of the world's most important trade and connectivity corridors, safeguarding sea lanes and maritime infrastructure continues to be a shared priority for littoral states.





The expanded inclusion of cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection demonstrates the grouping’s broader approach to security, recognising the increasing risks posed by digital threats and attacks on essential services.





Addressing the gathering, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval highlighted the deep historical and maritime connections linking Indian Ocean nations. He stated that the region should remain a space that brings countries together rather than dividing them. Doval described the CSC as an important platform that has steadily evolved since its establishment in 2020 and stressed the value of sustained engagement among regional partners.





He also linked the conclave’s objectives to India’s Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which promotes regional security and development through cooperation. Reaffirming India’s commitment to the grouping, Doval emphasised New Delhi’s readiness to assist member states in strengthening their capabilities to address emerging security challenges.





Under the newly approved framework, member countries will cooperate more closely on maritime safety and security to counter threats across the Indian Ocean. Enhanced coordination against terrorism, extremism and radicalisation will remain a central focus.





Efforts will also target trafficking networks and transnational organised crime, while collaboration on cybersecurity will seek to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure against growing digital vulnerabilities.





Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief form the fifth pillar of the framework, reflecting the increasing frequency of natural disasters and climate-related emergencies across the Indian Ocean region. Improved preparedness, interoperability and response mechanisms are expected to support faster and more effective assistance during crises.





The meeting also reviewed progress made since the previous National Security Adviser-level gathering in New Delhi in November last year. CSC Secretary General Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade (Retd) presented an assessment of the implementation of decisions taken during that meeting and outlined ongoing cooperative activities.





Another notable feature of the Malé meeting was the participation of Australia and Malaysia as guest countries. While they did not endorse the new framework as members, their presence introduced additional regional perspectives on maritime security, connectivity and cooperative mechanisms in the wider Indo-Pacific environment.





Delegations were led by Maldivian National Security Adviser Ibrahim Latheef, India’s Ajit Doval and Sri Lankan Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd). Bangladesh was represented by Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman, while Mauritius joined virtually.





No official explanation was provided for the absence of Seychelles, despite its admission as the sixth member of the conclave during the seventh CSC meeting in 2025.





The participation of both member states and external partners underlined growing international interest in Indian Ocean security affairs. The newly adopted two-year framework provides the CSC with a clearly defined roadmap that integrates traditional security challenges with concerns relating to organised crime, cyber resilience and disaster response.





For India, the conclave continues to serve as an important institutional mechanism for engaging neighbouring Indian Ocean countries on matters affecting regional security, connectivity and stability.





The framework’s strong focus on training, professional exchanges and operational cooperation highlights the increasing importance of practical capability-building alongside strategic dialogue and policy coordination.





Agencies







