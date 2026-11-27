



The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from qualified vendors and consortia for the end-to-end realisation of Mission ANTARIKSH, or Advanced Native Test-Bed for Analogue Research in Indian Kinetography & Station Hardware.





The initiative is aimed at establishing a comprehensive terrestrial analogue mission simulation facility to support the development, evaluation and operational readiness of future Indian human spaceflight activities.





Under the proposed arrangement, the selected vendor will assume responsibility for the complete lifecycle of the project. This includes the design, development, procurement, fabrication, assembly, integration, testing and commissioning of the analogue simulation facility, along with all associated hardware, software and support infrastructure. The scope further extends to operations, maintenance, technical support during mission campaigns, and the preparation of all necessary documentation and reports.





HSFC will define the mission objectives and establish the functional and operational requirements for the facility. The organisation will also provide agreed reference configurations, interface information and mission procedures.





Throughout the project, HSFC will review designs, monitor progress, assess test outcomes and undertake acceptance activities for designated deliverables. Detailed contractual obligations and technical requirements will be outlined in a future Request for Proposal (RFP).





The project may involve the transfer of selected technologies associated with ground-based simulator modules, mission control systems and other engineering hardware and software. Where considered necessary, HSFC may provide technical assistance, simulation logic, interface data, operational procedures and reference configurations to support implementation.





Any transfer of technology will remain limited to systems and processes specifically identified by HSFC and will be conducted in accordance with applicable ISRO procedures. The exact scope of such support, including technical documentation and training provisions, will be defined in the subsequent RFP and associated agreements.





The selected vendor will be required to establish one integrated Mission ANTARIKSH simulation facility and support six analogue mission campaigns. These campaigns will be conducted across two operational phases, with three missions in each phase. A preparatory dry rehearsal will precede the operational campaign schedule to validate readiness and system performance.





Internal Structure - Analogue Infrastructure Modules









Internal Structure - Supporting Infrastructure