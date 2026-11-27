Mission ANTARIKSH: End-to-End Realisation of India's Advanced Analogue Space Mission Simulation Facility
The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from qualified vendors and consortia for the end-to-end realisation of Mission ANTARIKSH, or Advanced Native Test-Bed for Analogue Research in Indian Kinetography & Station Hardware.
The initiative is aimed at establishing a comprehensive terrestrial analogue mission simulation facility to support the development, evaluation and operational readiness of future Indian human spaceflight activities.
Under the proposed arrangement, the selected vendor will assume responsibility for the complete lifecycle of the project. This includes the design, development, procurement, fabrication, assembly, integration, testing and commissioning of the analogue simulation facility, along with all associated hardware, software and support infrastructure. The scope further extends to operations, maintenance, technical support during mission campaigns, and the preparation of all necessary documentation and reports.
HSFC will define the mission objectives and establish the functional and operational requirements for the facility. The organisation will also provide agreed reference configurations, interface information and mission procedures.
Throughout the project, HSFC will review designs, monitor progress, assess test outcomes and undertake acceptance activities for designated deliverables. Detailed contractual obligations and technical requirements will be outlined in a future Request for Proposal (RFP).
The project may involve the transfer of selected technologies associated with ground-based simulator modules, mission control systems and other engineering hardware and software. Where considered necessary, HSFC may provide technical assistance, simulation logic, interface data, operational procedures and reference configurations to support implementation.
Any transfer of technology will remain limited to systems and processes specifically identified by HSFC and will be conducted in accordance with applicable ISRO procedures. The exact scope of such support, including technical documentation and training provisions, will be defined in the subsequent RFP and associated agreements.
The selected vendor will be required to establish one integrated Mission ANTARIKSH simulation facility and support six analogue mission campaigns. These campaigns will be conducted across two operational phases, with three missions in each phase. A preparatory dry rehearsal will precede the operational campaign schedule to validate readiness and system performance.
Internal Structure - Analogue Infrastructure Modules
Internal Structure - Supporting Infrastructure
The overall contract duration is planned for three years. The first year will focus on facility realisation and commissioning, while the following two years will cover mission operations and maintenance activities between campaign phases. HSFC may extend the operational phase by up to an additional three years if future requirements necessitate continued utilisation. Contract completion will also include the handover of identified systems.
To meet program objectives, the vendor must deploy appropriately qualified and experienced personnel across engineering, technical, supervisory and operational disciplines. Resources will support design, development, construction, fabrication, assembly, integration, testing and commissioning activities for analogue infrastructure modules, Space Specific Engineering Task (SsET) systems and related support installations.
Additional staffing will be required for mission control operations, crew and ground support, safety management, maintenance activities and documentation functions in line with approved schedules and operational requirements.
As part of the facility development program, the vendor will design, construct, procure, install, integrate, test and commission a range of terrestrial simulation systems and facilities. These assets will support the planned mission campaigns and future operational requirements. Detailed technical specifications, performance standards, acceptance criteria and system configurations will be defined by HSFC through the RFP process and approved design documentation.
A key component of the program is the Closed Roof Facility (CRF), which will serve as the central integrated infrastructure complex. The external structure will house all analogue infrastructure modules, supporting installations and associated engineering systems within a unified operational environment.
Within the facility, dedicated internal analogue infrastructure modules will replicate mission scenarios and operational conditions. These modules will incorporate structural support systems and simulated mission environments, including hardware elements and internal architectural features derived from the Gaganyaan program and BAS-related systems.
The objective is to create a realistic, highly controlled ground-based environment for testing, validation, operational training and human factors research relevant to India's future crewed space missions.
Mission ANTARIKSH represents a significant step towards strengthening India's indigenous human spaceflight ecosystem by creating a realistic analogue mission environment that can support technology validation, operational procedures, crew preparation and long-duration mission studies before their deployment in actual spaceflight missions.
ISRO
No comments:
Post a Comment