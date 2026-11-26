



Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has highlighted what he described as India’s “new normal” in responding to terrorism, arguing that the country has moved decisively beyond the limitations it faced in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





Speaking at an event commemorating the victims of the 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the Indian Air Force chief said India was unable to respond militarily following the attacks that left 166 people dead.





However, he asserted that the country has since developed the capability and resolve to deliver a “befitting response” whenever confronted with similar acts of terrorism.





Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said: “It happened in 2008, and we could not give a response. But after that, whatever events like this have happened, we have been able to give a befitting response. The best response you have seen was in Operation Sindoor, which is still ongoing.”





His remarks underscored the significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine over the past decade, marked by a willingness to undertake cross-border military action against terrorist infrastructure following major attacks.





Emphasising the government’s position that dialogue and terrorism cannot coexist, Air Chief Marshal Dixit pointed to what he called a deterrent effect created by the country’s tougher stance.





“After this, we have created this new normal, as our Prime Minister has stated that terror and talks will not go together, water and blood will not flow together, and the differentiation between a terrorist and his supporter will no longer be there. It's a very great thing, and we are all prepared to do this,” he said.





He added that the level of deterrence now established should help prevent similar attacks from occurring in the future.





Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces carrying out precision strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 7 May 2025. The operation subsequently expanded after Pakistan launched attacks against Indian military and civilian targets.





India intensified the campaign, employing long-range missile strikes against multiple Pakistani military installations. The operation was later paused after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart seeking a cessation of hostilities.





Remembering the victims of the 26/11 attacks, the Air Chief described the tragedy as a reminder that safeguarding the nation remains a collective responsibility.





“Today is 26 November. It is a day no Indian can forget,” he said, paying tribute to the 166 victims as well as police personnel, National Security Guard commandos, security forces and civilians who confronted the attackers. He also honoured the families who have endured the loss of loved ones with dignity over the past 18 years.





Highlighting the constitutional duty of citizens to defend the nation when called upon, he said the events of 2008 demonstrated why national security requires the commitment of every Indian.





The Air Chief also expressed confidence in the country’s future, pointing to India’s youthful demographic profile. He noted that nearly 65% of Indians are under the age of 35 and that the country’s median age is around 29, providing a significant advantage at a time when many major economies are grappling with ageing populations.





Addressing the broader national vision, he stressed the importance of self-reliance and the goal of transforming India into a developed nation. He said the ambition of a “Viksit Bharat” includes achieving greater strategic autonomy, strengthening domestic capabilities, increasing India’s influence in global affairs and ensuring every citizen feels proud to be part of the country.





The remarks reflected a broader emphasis on national security, deterrence, self-reliance and youth-led development as central pillars of India’s long-term strategic outlook.





ANI







