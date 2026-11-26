



Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks exposed critical gaps in India's coastal security network, the Indian Navy has emerged as the lead agency driving the country's maritime security strategy, overseeing coastal, offshore and broader maritime security operations, Times of India reported





The shift reflects a sustained effort to strengthen India's maritime defence posture through closer coordination between the navy, coast guard and other security agencies. Regular large-scale exercises remain a key component of this approach, helping to test readiness against evolving threats across India's vast coastline and maritime domain.





One such initiative is Sea Vigil 2026, a nationwide exercise designed to evaluate India's maritime threat response mechanisms and overall security architecture. The latest edition, conducted on 19 November, assessed the preparedness of organisations responsible for coastal security as well as safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).





A major pillar of this security framework is the Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) in Gurugram, established by the Indian Navy as a dedicated data-fusion hub for the Indian Ocean Region. The centre integrates information from multiple sources, including coastal radar systems, Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmissions, shipping databases, intelligence inputs and international information-sharing arrangements.





By combining these diverse data streams, IMAC creates a common operational picture, enabling authorities to monitor maritime activity more effectively and identify suspicious movements that could pose security risks.





India's Coastal Surveillance Network serves as another critical layer of defence. The system comprises 46 static sensor stations positioned along the mainland coastline and island territories. These sites are equipped with radar systems, AIS receivers, day-and-night surveillance cameras and meteorological instruments to enhance domain awareness.





The network continues to expand under its second phase, which will add 38 additional radar stations along with eight mobile surveillance systems, significantly increasing monitoring coverage across key maritime areas.





The Indian Coast Guard also plays an important force-multiplier role by conducting regular boarding operations to verify the identities of fishermen, inspect vessel registrations and check documentation carried by crews operating in Indian waters.





Despite substantial improvements in surveillance and detection capabilities since 26/11, authorities continue to face challenges in creating a complete maritime picture.





A significant vulnerability stems from the large number of small boats operating along the coastline, many of which do not carry transponders or electronic tracking equipment.





To address this issue, the government has expanded efforts to deploy tracking systems and distress-alert equipment among seafarers. However, ensuring that all small vessels are properly registered and fully integrated into the maritime monitoring network remains a persistent challenge.





Officials also face limitations associated with AIS technology, which relies on vessels transmitting their location data. Ships and boats that do not carry AIS equipment, fail to transmit signals or deliberately switch off their transponders can still evade detection, highlighting the continuing complexity of securing India's extensive maritime domain.





The evolving security framework underscores the growing importance of integrated surveillance, real-time information sharing and coordinated naval operations as India seeks to strengthen coastal defences and prevent a repeat of security breaches similar to those witnessed during the 26/11 attacks.





Agencies







