



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has called on countries across the Indian Ocean Region to ensure that the seas continue to serve as a link between nations rather than a source of division, highlighting the region’s deep maritime and civilizational ties, Economic Times reported





Speaking at the 8th National Security Advisers’ Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Malé, Doval said the littoral states of the Indian Ocean share a common maritime space and a civilizational heritage shaped over centuries of interaction, commerce and cultural exchange.





Emphasising the historical role of the seas in bringing communities and countries together, he urged participating nations to preserve that legacy for future generations. Referring to remarks made by the Maldivian National Security Adviser, Doval said, “The generations before us left the legacy for us that the seas connected us. Let us leave for our progeny also a heritage, a tradition that will bind them together and not divide them through these seas.”





Doval noted that the establishment of the Colombo Security Conclave in November 2020 was driven by a shared vision of ensuring the safety, security and stability of the Indian Ocean Region. While acknowledging the progress achieved since its formation, he stressed that considerable work still lay ahead.





Linking the CSC to India’s broader regional strategy, Doval said the grouping represents the convergence of New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First policy and its MAHASAGAR vision, which focuses on mutual and holistic advancement in security and growth. He said India remains committed to working closely with member countries to strengthen collective capabilities in addressing increasingly complex and evolving security challenges.





Reaffirming India’s support for the initiative, Doval stated that New Delhi would continue to provide all necessary assistance and remain fully committed to achieving the organisation’s shared objectives. “We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges,” he said.





The National Security Adviser also reflected on the evolution of the CSC, describing how it began as a basic idea centred on the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean for national security, economic prosperity and the welfare of the people living across the region.





He praised member states for helping transform that concept into a structured regional mechanism. According to Doval, the organisation has now established a dedicated secretariat and appointed a Secretary-General, strengthening its institutional foundations and positioning it for further growth in the coming years.





Doval welcomed the adoption of the CSC Charter and the Memorandum of Understanding establishing the secretariat in August 2024, describing them as important milestones in the institutionalisation of the grouping.





Expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Maldives, he thanked the Maldivian government and the country’s National Security Adviser for organising the gathering and facilitating discussions among regional partners.





The Colombo Security Conclave has emerged as an important regional security platform bringing together Indian Ocean nations to address common challenges. Its agenda focuses on five key pillars: maritime safety and security; counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation; combating trafficking and transnational organised crime; cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





With maritime trade routes carrying a significant share of global commerce through the Indian Ocean, regional governments increasingly view cooperation on security, resilience and crisis response as essential to maintaining stability and supporting sustainable economic growth across the wider region.





Agencies







