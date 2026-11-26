



Four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army successfully landed and took off from a section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) in Gujarat, marking a significant demonstration of how modern highway infrastructure can support both civilian and strategic requirements.





The operation was carried out by the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles' during the ongoing Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition. The exercise took place on a three-kilometre stretch of the corridor between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949.





Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari described the achievement as a "historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)".





The exercise highlighted the growing role of India's national highway network beyond conventional transport functions. It demonstrated how specially designed highway stretches can serve operational and emergency requirements when required, while continuing to support regional connectivity and economic activity.





"In a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), 4 microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A), between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949 in Gujarat," Gadkari said.

















According to the minister, the successful operation reflects the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' and NHAI's commitment to building world-class infrastructure capable of meeting the strategic and operational requirements of the Armed Forces while also strengthening connectivity and supporting economic growth.

















"This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces," he said.

















Additional details from the exercise indicate that the formation included microlight aircraft and powered hang gliders that operated from Gujarat's Kandla Airport before using the highway section as a temporary landing ground. The landing area was prepared and coordinated jointly by military and highway authorities to validate the corridor's operational flexibility.

















Gadkari also underlined the broader potential of national highways to support aero-adventure activities, tourism and other emerging uses wherever feasible, subject to appropriate safety protocols and coordination.

















"It also highlights the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination," he noted.

















The minister congratulated Team Mountain Eagles, NHAI and all participating agencies for their coordinated efforts in executing the operation successfully.

















"I congratulate the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', NHAI and all the concerned authorities for their exemplary coordination and successful execution of this historic endeavour," he added.

















He further stated that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains focused on creating a robust, resilient and future-ready national highway network capable of serving developmental, strategic and emergency-response requirements in addition to its core transport role.

















The event showcased the strategic value of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor and demonstrated how India's expanding infrastructure network can contribute to national preparedness, operational flexibility and long-term resilience while supporting economic development across the country.