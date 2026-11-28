



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), through its Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme, has awarded a project for the development of an “Antenna Pointing Mechanism” to System Control Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore. The project was awarded on 25 November 2026, with DSP, DRDO serving as the nodal laboratory.





The award marks another step in DRDO’s efforts to strengthen indigenous technological capabilities through industry participation. Under the TDF Scheme, Indian companies are encouraged to undertake the development of critical and emerging defence technologies that can support the country’s long-term self-reliance objectives.





The Antenna Pointing Mechanism project is expected to contribute to advanced communications and tracking applications, where precise antenna alignment and positioning are essential for reliable performance. Such systems are particularly important for sophisticated aerospace and defence platforms that depend on accurate signal acquisition and tracking.





System Control Pvt. Ltd., based in Bangalore, will execute the project in coordination with DSP, DRDO, which will act as the designated nodal laboratory and provide technical oversight and guidance throughout the development process.





The project originates from a TDF initiative that sought indigenous solutions for the Antenna Pointing Mechanism requirement, a capability identified as important for enhancing the performance of India’s airborne platforms and advancing domestic defence technology development.





Through the TDF Scheme, DRDO continues to “encourage Indian industries and technology-driven enterprises to develop innovative indigenous solutions for critical and emerging defence technologies”, supporting the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening the national defence industrial base.





The Technology Development Fund is one of DRDO’s principal mechanisms for fostering collaboration with industry, MSMEs and Start-Ups, helping bridge the gap between research and operational capability by supporting the development of strategically important technologies within India.





By awarding the Antenna Pointing Mechanism project to an Indian company, DRDO reinforces its commitment to expanding indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities while promoting innovation in advanced defence systems and enabling greater participation from the domestic private sector.





Agencies







