



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stressed that the Indian Ocean remains central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity, urging countries across the region to work together to preserve peace, stability and security.





Speaking at the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean extends well beyond the region, making collective action among member states increasingly important amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.





He emphasised that maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment is a shared responsibility for all nations with interests in the Indian Ocean.





“The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and prosperity. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this region remains peaceful, stable and secure,” Jaishankar said.





Highlighting India’s approach to regional engagement, the minister pointed to the MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. He noted that the initiative builds upon the earlier SAGAR doctrine, Security and Growth for All in the Region, and reflects India’s commitment to deeper cooperation with maritime neighbours across the Indian Ocean.





Jaishankar also called for IORA to strengthen its collective voice and play a more active role in addressing emerging regional challenges. He said greater coordination among member states and closer cooperation with dialogue partners would be essential to enhancing the organisation’s effectiveness.





India’s chairship of IORA for the 2025-2027 period is being guided by the theme, “Innovation, Openness, Resilience, and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region”. According to Jaishankar, the theme reflects the need for the organisation to remain responsive to rapid changes in the regional and global landscape.





He underlined that cooperation mechanisms must evolve alongside shifting geopolitical realities while ensuring that the Indian Ocean continues to serve as a space for constructive engagement, shared prosperity and sustainable development.





The ministerial meeting brought together representatives from IORA’s 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, underscoring the growing significance of the organisation as a platform for regional cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.





Established in 1997, IORA serves as a key intergovernmental forum promoting collaboration among Indian Ocean littoral states in areas including maritime safety and security, trade, investment, connectivity, the blue economy and sustainable development.





India’s current chairship is expected to focus on strengthening the association’s institutional framework while advancing practical cooperation across these priority sectors. Discussions in New Delhi are also expected to help shape the organisation’s future policy direction at a time when maritime security, economic connectivity and regional resilience are becoming increasingly important for countries across the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







