



In a report published on 17 November 2026, the media arm of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said it had carried out four drone attacks targeting Pakistani military personnel in Balochistan’s Kalat and Mastung districts between 5 and 14 November. The attacks reportedly killed six Pak security personnel.





Among those killed was Major Umar Minhas of the 44 Frontier Force Regiment. The group also claimed that Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan was killed in one of the strikes conducted in Mastung.





The attacks were carried out by the BLA's aerial and drone warfare unit, known as QAHR, which targeted military camps, security posts and convoys across the two districts. The organisation stated that the operations were supported by intelligence gathered through its internal intelligence network.





According to the BLA, the first operation took place in Manguchar, Kalat, on 5 November. The group claimed that multiple drone strikes targeted a main military camp and nearby security positions, killing one soldier, injuring several others and causing significant damage to a military vehicle.





A second alleged drone strike was carried out on 9 November against military vehicles and personnel inside the main army camp in Khadkocha, Mastung. The BLA claimed that one soldier was killed during the operation.





The group further stated that additional drone attacks targeted the same Khadkocha facility on 11 November, resulting in the deaths of two military personnel while also damaging military positions and installations.





The most significant strike reportedly occurred on 14 November in the Kurdgap area of Mastung, where a drone targeted a military vehicle near a camp. The BLA said Major Umar Minhas and Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan were killed in the attack.





Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the deaths of Major Umar Minhas and Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan, stating that armed quadcopters targeted military vehicles on patrol. The confirmation marked a rare acknowledgement of fatalities linked to rebel drone operations.





The BLA later released footage purportedly showing the Mastung strike, presenting it as evidence of the growing capabilities of its drone warfare program. The group described the attacks as part of an expanding aerial campaign against Pakistani military personnel, installations and convoys across Balochistan.





In its statement, the organisation argued that evolving warfare technologies now allow it to strike locations previously regarded as secure. The BLA said its operations would continue as part of its broader rebel campaign in the province.





The incidents underline a notable shift in rebel tactics in Balochistan, with armed groups increasingly employing drone technology to target military assets, adding a new dimension to the long-running security challenge faced by Pakistani forces in the region.





Agencies







