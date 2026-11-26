



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues during a recent telephone conversation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the discussion formed part of a series of high-level engagements between India and Russia in recent weeks.





Jaiswal noted that such interactions provide an opportunity for both sides to review bilateral cooperation while also discussing key developments shaping the global landscape.





"Our Foreign Minister had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had engagements with the Russian side -- several such engagements in the last few weeks or so," he said.





He added that these discussions typically cover "bilateral issues as well as several issues that today form part of the global landscape: multilateral issues, regional issues, conflicts that are going on."





The latest telephone conversation took place on Monday, when Jaishankar and Lavrov reviewed items on the India-Russia bilateral agenda and assessed recent international developments.





Following the call, Jaishankar stated on social media, "Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments."





Russia's Foreign Ministry also confirmed the interaction, saying the two ministers discussed various matters relating to bilateral relations and exchanged perspectives on current international issues.





The conversation reflects the continuing diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Moscow, which maintain regular consultations on strategic, political, economic and global matters through established channels.





The two foreign ministers had also spoken earlier in the month, on 9 November, when discussions focused on the Ukraine conflict and diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the situation.





Referring to that exchange, Jaishankar had said, "Spoke this evening with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Our conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives."





India has consistently maintained dialogue with all major stakeholders on international conflicts while advocating diplomacy, dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. Regular interactions between New Delhi and Moscow continue to serve as an important mechanism for reviewing bilateral cooperation and exchanging assessments on evolving regional and global developments.





ANI







