



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation.





The discussions focused particularly on advancing the India-UK economic partnership in the context of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), while also covering developments in the wider global landscape.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm wishes to the British Prime Minister. Reflecting on the talks, he stated, “Pleased to meet PM @andyburnham of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of #CHOGM2026. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s warm wishes. Discussed strengthening our economic partnership in the context of CETA, as well as the global landscape.”





The engagement comes at a time when India and the United Kingdom are seeking to deepen commercial and investment links through enhanced trade frameworks and closer economic collaboration.





The deliberations underscored the shared interest of both nations in expanding trade, investment and growth opportunities amid evolving global economic conditions.





Separately, Jaishankar addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting at the Retreat, where he emphasised the importance of strengthening trade and business cooperation across Commonwealth countries.





He called on member nations to de-risk and diversify their economic engagements by building shorter, resilient and trusted supply chains while improving connectivity corridors to facilitate smoother business activity and investment flows.





Highlighting practical measures to strengthen economic integration, Jaishankar advocated enhancing local distribution networks, expanding training and capacity-building initiatives, and making greater use of the extensive Indian business community across the world as a valuable asset for Commonwealth economies.





He also stressed that digital solutions have the potential to transform governance, efficiency and economic growth, pointing to technology as a key driver of future development.





In addition, he urged stronger collaboration on climate action through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.





Drawing attention to India’s experience in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of establishing local hubs and encouraging greater mobility of skills among Commonwealth partners to improve resilience and foster sustainable development.





Earlier, on 4 November, Jaishankar represented India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, where he showcased India’s digital public infrastructure model and highlighted the country’s recent free trade agreements as examples of its growing economic engagement with international partners.





CHOGM 2026 is being held in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”, bringing together leaders and stakeholders to discuss trade, investment, development and cooperation across the Commonwealth.





ANI







