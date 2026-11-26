



Visakhapatnam strengthened its position as a key pillar of India’s naval indigenisation ambitions on Wednesday with the launch of DEFCORE 2026, a flagship defence technologies event jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), with a special emphasis on strengthening the MSME supply chain.





Held at the Gadiraju Palace Convention Centre, the two-day event brought together the entire naval defence ecosystem, including the Indian Navy, DRDO laboratories, MSMEs, Start-Ups, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), creating a platform to showcase indigenous capabilities, build partnerships and align operational requirements with domestic industry solutions.





The event was inaugurated by Balamuralikrishnan R, Director General, Naval Systems and Materials, DRDO, along with Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).





Senior industry leaders addressing the gathering included B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council and Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd.; J Srinivasa Raju, Chairman, SIDM Andhra Pradesh and CMD, Geo Marine Dynamics Pvt Ltd.; and MuraliKrishna Gannamani, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and Managing Director and CEO, Fluentgrid Ltd.





Speakers underlined that Visakhapatnam is uniquely positioned to lead India’s naval indigenisation drive owing to its status as headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command and its concentration of strategic establishments such as DRDO laboratories, Hindustan Shipyard Limited and other maritime infrastructure.





They noted that the city has emerged as a natural centre for naval indigenisation, shipbuilding, ship repair, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and underwater technologies.





Highlighting the significance of the initiative, B Thiagarajan said, “CII brings over 50 years of experience in conceptualising and curating large-scale industrial exhibitions across sectors.





With DEFCORE 2026 in Visakhapatnam, we are leveraging the pan-India industry network of over 10,000 members of CII and SIDM, deep MSME connect, and strong institutional linkages with the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces to create a truly business-oriented platform.





This will not be just an exhibition; it will be a capability showcase and a procurement gateway connecting naval requirements with industry solutions.”





Balamuralikrishnan R emphasised the importance of resilient indigenous defence supply chains in ensuring strategic autonomy. He pointed out that defence manufacturing demands far higher levels of consistency, repeatability and reliability than most civilian sectors, with stringent standards extending from raw materials to complete platforms.





He also highlighted the growing evolution of DRDO-industry engagement from a traditional buyer-supplier relationship to a development partnership model. According to him, an effective multi-tier ecosystem involving Lead System Integrators, MSMEs and Start-Ups is essential for sustaining self-reliance.





He cautioned that failure by lower-tier suppliers to meet quality benchmarks could push integrators back towards imports, weakening the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Platforms such as DEFCORE, he said, play a vital role in identifying capable partners and closing critical capability gaps.





Speaking on HSL’s role, Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd) said the shipyard remains central to advancing India’s maritime defence capabilities while also contributing to economic growth.





He outlined a vision of transforming Visakhapatnam into Asia’s premier maritime defence cluster by leveraging the strengths of the Eastern Naval Command, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the city’s expanding industrial ecosystem. The effort, he said, aligns with India’s broader ambition of becoming a leading maritime nation by 2047.





Recalling HSL’s journey since the launch of SS Jala Usha in 1948, he noted that the organisation had progressed from limited resources to mastering complex technologies that were once inaccessible to India.





He added that HSL’s extensive experience in submarine refits has helped cultivate a highly skilled contractor ecosystem that now supports shipyards across the country, including L&T, Swan, GRSE and others.





Reaffirming the shipyard’s commitment to “Design it in India, Build it in India, Sustain it in India”, he said HSL is prepared to meet the Navy’s requirements through strong public-private partnerships, supported by its slipways, refit docks and specialised expertise.





J Srinivasa Raju said India’s defence manufacturing sector is undergoing a historic transformation driven by policy reforms and a growing emphasis on self-reliance.





“India's defence manufacturing ecosystem has entered a transformative phase, driven by progressive policy reforms and a shared commitment to Atmanirbharta. With domestic defence production achieving historic highs and exports expanding rapidly across global markets, the focus must now shift toward deep-tier indigenisation, R&D-led innovation, and resilient supply chains.





Through this joint CII-SIDM exhibition, we aim to bridge the gap between operational requirements of our Armed Forces and the technological capabilities of Indian industry, particularly our agile MSMEs and Start-Ups,” he stated while proposing the vote of thanks.





A parallel technical session focused on research, development and indigenisation.





Abraham Verughese, Director, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), DRDO, highlighted the growing indigenous content in defence procurement and said it is helping establish a dependable and sustainable maritime supply chain.





He called for the rapid development of India’s underwater technology ecosystem and urged faster transition of specialised technologies, including advanced navigation and quantum systems, from laboratories to production lines, supported by strong quality standards in research and development.





Commander Amit Ray (PhD), Commanding Officer of INS Vishwakarma, stressed that India’s maritime ambitions require close collaboration between the Navy and industry. He described self-reliance as a national security imperative and noted the increasing contribution of Start-Ups to indigenous defence development.





The event also hosted a stakeholder meeting organised by SIDM, during which members reviewed priorities and an action plan for the Andhra Pradesh Chapter.





More than 100 personnel from the Eastern Naval Command attended the inaugural day proceedings, underscoring the growing importance of closer collaboration between the Armed Forces, industry, MSMEs and technology innovators.





DEFCORE 2026 is the maiden edition of a dedicated platform focused on building resilient global defence supply chains and strengthening India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem through industry partnerships, indigenisation and enhanced participation of MSMEs and Start-Ups.





Agencies







