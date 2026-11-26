



The Indian Embassy in France on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, marking 18 years since the devastating assaults that struck Mumbai and claimed 166 lives.





The Embassy also remembered the two French citizens who were among those killed in the attacks.





In a message posted on X, the Embassy recalled the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to India in February, during which they paid respects at the 26/11 memorial located at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.





The Indian mission highlighted France’s continued support for India in the fight against terrorism, stating: "Today marks 18 years of the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. We remember its victims, which included two French citizens. President @EmmanuelMacron honoured their memory on his India visit and reaffirmed France’s solidarity. France and India stand united against terrorism."





The commemoration comes as India marks the 18th anniversary of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in its history. On 26 November 2008, 10 terrorists linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks across Mumbai after entering the city by sea.





Over the course of four days, the terrorists unleashed violence across multiple high-profile locations, killing 166 people and injuring more than 300. The attacks sent shockwaves around the world and drew widespread international condemnation.





The targets were selected for their symbolic and strategic significance, as well as their popularity among foreign visitors and local residents. These included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe.





The attacks notably targeted sites frequented by international travellers, underscoring the global impact of the tragedy. Victims came from several countries, further highlighting the international dimension of the terrorist assault.





The legacy of 26/11 continues to resonate across Mumbai. Bullet marks preserved at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, along with memorials dedicated to the victims and security personnel, serve as enduring reminders of the attacks.





Among the most remembered acts of bravery was that of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who sacrificed his life while helping capture Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the assault.





Nine of the terrorists were killed during security operations, while Kasab was arrested and later prosecuted. In May 2010, he was sentenced to death, and in November 2012 he was executed at a maximum-security prison in Pune.





The annual remembrance of the attacks continues to reinforce international cooperation against terrorism. France and India have repeatedly strengthened counter-terrorism collaboration in recent years, with both countries maintaining that global efforts are essential to combat extremist violence and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.





ANI







