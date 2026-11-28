



Turkey has escalated its opposition to India’s expanding strategic presence in the Eastern Mediterranean by raising concerns at the United Nations over Cyprus’s reported negotiations to acquire BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India.





Ankara has characterised the proposed missile arrangement as a potential threat to regional stability, bringing what is essentially a bilateral defence matter onto an international platform.





The move comes amid increasingly strained relations between India and Turkey following Ankara’s backing of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and its longstanding military cooperation with Islamabad.





Turkey’s diplomatic intervention has also drawn attention because of its own extensive defence ties with Pakistan. Critics argue that Ankara’s objections reflect growing unease over India’s strengthening relationships with Cyprus, Greece and Armenia rather than genuine concerns about regional security.





According to a letter circulated to both the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly on 4 November, Murat Soysal, representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, accused the Republic of Cyprus of undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through expanding unilateral, bilateral and multilateral military activities.





The communication highlighted several recent Cypriot defence initiatives, including the acquisition of Israeli Barak MX air-defence systems, purchases of French armoured vehicles, discussions regarding Greek tanks, military exercises and infrastructure modernisation projects.





However, particular attention was directed towards Cyprus’s reported interest in acquiring India’s BrahMos missile system, which the letter stated could have a range of approximately 650 kilometres.





The correspondence also referred to the May 2026 visit of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to New Delhi, during which both countries moved to deepen their strategic partnership. Although no BrahMos agreement has been officially announced, Turkey’s decision to raise the issue before the UN highlights the significance Ankara attaches to the possibility of Indian defence systems being deployed in the Mediterranean region.





The letter further alleged that Cyprus continues to increase defence spending and is facilitating military activities involving the United States, Israel and France on its territory.





Turkey’s complaints have attracted criticism because of what many observers see as a contradictory approach to regional affairs.





Ankara has maintained extensive military cooperation with Pakistan, supporting naval modernisation efforts, warship construction projects, aircraft-related programmes and drone development initiatives. It has also repeatedly raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue in international forums despite India’s consistent position that the matter is an internal issue and a bilateral concern between New Delhi and Islamabad.





Turkey’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, including the reported supply of Yiha kamikaze drones, has further intensified scrutiny of Ankara’s objections to India’s defence engagement with Cyprus.





The BrahMos missile is designed for both maritime and land-based strike missions, it is valued for its speed, precision and ability to penetrate sophisticated air-defence networks.





Cyprus occupies a strategically significant location in the Eastern Mediterranean, close to Turkey’s southern coastline. Any future deployment of BrahMos missiles could substantially strengthen Cypriot coastal-defence capabilities and enhance deterrence against potential hostile naval operations.





For Turkey, the prospect of an Indian-made missile system entering the region carries broader geopolitical implications than a simple arms transaction. It signals India’s growing role as a defence exporter and an increasingly influential strategic participant beyond the Indian Ocean region.





Ankara has previously expressed concern over Indian defence exports to countries it considers strategically sensitive, particularly Armenia, Greece and Cyprus. Turkish media outlets and defence analysts have frequently accused New Delhi of helping to form what they describe as an “anti-Turkey axis” through military cooperation with Ankara’s regional competitors.





India’s defence exports to Armenia, including Akash air-defence systems and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, have already generated friction with both Turkey and Azerbaijan, which maintain close military cooperation under the “One Nation, Two States” framework.





At the same time, India has steadily broadened its strategic engagement across the Eastern Mediterranean through partnerships with Israel, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus. These relationships extend beyond defence cooperation and increasingly encompass diplomatic dialogue, security collaboration, military exercises and economic engagement.





The potential BrahMos deal therefore represents a wider shift in regional dynamics. It reinforces India’s reputation as a credible defence partner while demonstrating New Delhi’s willingness to pursue strategic relationships aligned with its national interests.





Turkey’s reaction underscores concerns within Ankara that India’s expanding network of partnerships and growing defence-export capabilities could alter the balance of influence in a region that remains central to Turkish strategic calculations.





Agencies







