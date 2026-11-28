



India is preparing to further strengthen its air defence network along the western frontier by deploying its fifth Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence system near Jammu and Kashmir.





The deployment is intended to enhance protection along the approximately 740-kilometre Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan amid evolving regional security challenges.





According to senior officials, the new S-400 unit will bolster India's layered defence posture against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, ballistic missiles, unmanned combat aerial systems, kamikaze drones and loitering munitions.





At present, three S-400 systems are positioned to protect Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, providing coverage against potential threats from Pakistan. A fourth system has been deployed in Assam, where it supports the defence of the eastern sector and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite China, including the Arunachal Pradesh region.





Officials indicated that an Indian Air Force pre-dispatch inspection team is scheduled to visit Russia in December. Following the inspection process, Moscow is expected to deliver the fifth and final S-400 system under the existing contract by February 2027.





The S-400 Triumf is widely regarded as one of the world's most capable long-range air defence platforms. Depending on the missile used, it can engage targets at ranges from around 40 kilometres to 400 kilometres and is designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and sophisticated drone threats.





The planned deployment reflects India's increasing focus on long-range precision warfare and integrated air and missile defence. Military planners believe future conflicts will be dominated by stand-off weapons, networked operations and advanced missile systems rather than conventional close-contact engagements.





As one senior military officer stated, "Whoever has a longer-range missile and better anti-missile capability will have an edge."





Indian security assessments have also taken into account growing military cooperation between Pakistan and several foreign partners. Officials believe China and Turkey continue to provide military hardware and technological assistance, while Pakistan has received additional financial support from Saudi Arabia.





The United States is also expected to support upgrades for Pakistan's F-16 fighter fleet, potentially improving the aircraft's operational capabilities and service life.





Pakistan has simultaneously been expanding its naval and unmanned warfare capabilities. Islamabad is acquiring eight Chinese-built Hangor-class air-independent propulsion diesel attack submarines in a deal valued at more than US$5 billion. Reports indicate that the Pakistan Navy has already inducted one of these submarines.





China has additionally supplied Wing Loong II armed drones, while Turkey has provided long-range kamikaze drone technology, enhancing Pakistan's aerial strike options.





Despite ongoing economic pressures, including recurring reliance on International Monetary Fund support and foreign exchange constraints, Pakistan continues to pursue military modernisation programmes across multiple domains.





In response to these developments, India is accelerating efforts to strengthen its own deterrence capabilities. This includes enhancing long-range missile forces, modernising air defence networks, improving surveillance systems and upgrading strategic infrastructure along both the LoC and the LAC.





The deployment of the fifth S-400 system is expected to complete India's current S-400 acquisition programme from Russia and further reinforce the country's ability to counter increasingly complex aerial and missile threats across multiple fronts.





Agencies







