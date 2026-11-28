



Fresh footage aired by Russian state television during an official visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant has reignited speculation that construction of the long-delayed Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate prototype may be progressing, Aerospace Global News reported





The broadcast showed a detailed digital model of the aircraft alongside an unidentified aircraft structure, prompting some Russian aviation observers to suggest that elements of the first prototype have finally appeared in public.





The footage, shown by the regional Rossiya 24 channel, captured officials reviewing a United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) presentation. Visible on a monitor was a three-dimensional cutaway model of the single-engined Su-75 Checkmate, accompanied by a Russian-language heading referring to the release of design documentation for production preparation.





Above the display screen, cameras briefly captured a partially visible aircraft structure coated in yellow-green primer. Several Russian aviation commentators subsequently claimed that the component could be the left rear fuselage section of the first Su-75 prototype, reportedly designated T-75-1.





However, the available imagery provides no definitive proof that the structure is connected to the Checkmate programme. Much of the component remained outside the camera's field of view, preventing any conclusive assessment of its geometry or intended aircraft type.





This uncertainty is significant because the Komsomolsk-on-Amur facility manufactures several Sukhoi combat aircraft, including the Su-35 and the Su-57. As a result, the observed structure could potentially belong to another ongoing production or development effort.





Neither Sukhoi nor UAC has publicly confirmed the identification of the component. No official comments regarding prototype assembly progress were made during the visit.





The images have generated considerable interest largely because the Su-75 has remained largely absent from public view since its unveiling at the MAKS Air Show in July 2021. At the time, Russia presented the aircraft as a lower-cost, single-engined fifth-generation fighter intended primarily for export markets.





The Checkmate concept was designed to complement rather than replace the larger twin-engined Su-57. Proposed features include reduced radar observability, an internal weapons bay, advanced avionics and significantly lower operating costs compared with Russia's flagship stealth fighter.





A separate image reportedly taken at the same factory has also circulated online. Aviation analyst Massimo Frantarelli shared the photograph, which appears to depict an aircraft structure displaying characteristics broadly consistent with features shown in updated Su-75 design material.





Some observers have highlighted apparent similarities involving the rear fuselage arrangement and horizontal stabiliser attachment points. Nevertheless, the comparisons remain inconclusive and do not establish whether the structure belongs to a flying prototype, a static-test article or an entirely different aircraft.





The distinction is important because isolated photographs of unidentified airframe sections inside an active fighter-production plant do not, by themselves, demonstrate measurable progress on the Checkmate program.





The Su-75's development history has been marked by repeated delays. Following its 2021 debut, Russian officials initially projected a maiden flight in 2023. That target subsequently slipped to 2024, then 2025, and later 2026 as development timelines continued to move right.





In June 2026, UAC Chief Executive Vadim Badekha stated that the project had entered the prototype construction phase. The newly emerged television footage is broadly consistent with ongoing engineering and manufacturing activity, although it stops well short of independently confirming the completion of a flight-test aircraft.





UAC had previously indicated that assembly of the first prototype would begin during 2025. Current reports suggest the maiden flight is now expected during the first half of 2027, which would place the milestone roughly four years behind the programme's original schedule.





The prolonged delays have fuelled wider questions about funding, industrial capacity and the challenges associated with developing a new fifth-generation combat aircraft while Russia continues to prioritise production of existing fighter programmes.





Despite those challenges, the latest imagery suggests work on the Checkmate has not been abandoned, even if tangible evidence of a completed prototype remains elusive.





For now, the footage offers the strongest visual indication in years that activity related to the Su-75 may be continuing behind the scenes.





However, until Russian industry or government officials provide formal confirmation, claims that the aircraft structure shown on television belongs to the first Checkmate prototype remain unverified.





Agencies







