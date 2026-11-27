



Pakistan's strategic ambitions are unfolding against the backdrop of a deepening financial crisis, with China continuing to play a major role and Russia now entering the geopolitical picture, News18 reported





As Islamabad looks to strengthen its nuclear capabilities, questions are mounting over how it will finance those ambitions while struggling with debt and economic pressures.





The developments also have implications for India's security environment. With China's surveillance activities in the Indian Ocean drawing attention, India is strengthening its maritime defence capabilities through the MH-60R Romeo helicopters, designed for anti-submarine warfare and maritime operations.





The central puzzle in Islamabad is not a lack of ambition but a lack of money. Pakistan's external debt has nearly doubled in a decade, climbing to about 135 billion dollars, while its total public debt burden has pushed its debt to gross domestic product ratio to well above seventy per cent.





China remains its largest single bilateral creditor, with outstanding loans of about 22.4 billion dollars, heavily tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Beijing is now reported to be studying a fresh request from Islamabad for a 1.4 billion dollar loan, alongside plans for a Panda Bond issuance in yuan, even as earlier corridor lending has left power plants and infrastructure that have failed to generate enough foreign exchange to ease the crisis.





Russia, long a marginal player in Pakistan's economy, is now being courted for financial assistance, energy cooperation and strategic engagement, a shift that gives Islamabad another potential patron at a moment when traditional lenders are demanding reform, higher taxes, subsidy cuts and asset sales.





That financial fragility sits uneasily beside Pakistan's nuclear posture. Islamabad continues to present itself as too nuclear to fail, a state whose arsenal makes its collapse a global concern and whose stability therefore attracts repeated rescues from the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank and bilateral partners.





Recent reporting has pointed to fresh Chinese nuclear power cooperation, including a 4.8 billion dollar agreement for a 1,200 megawatt plant at Chashma, as well as continued spending on defence and nuclear-related programs.





For creditors, the fear is that new money will sustain strategic programmes rather than fix structural weaknesses, from low exports to a narrow tax base and the dominance of military spending. For regional observers, the risk is that economic desperation will make Pakistan more dependent on Beijing and Moscow, and more willing to trade strategic access for financial relief.





It is in this wider setting that China's activity in the Indian Ocean has taken on sharper significance for New Delhi. Chinese submarines are reported to be prowling the Indian Ocean Region with increasing regularity, often accompanied by survey and so-called research vessels suspected of intelligence gathering and seabed mapping.





Pakistan, meanwhile, is preparing to induct eight Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines fitted with air independent propulsion, which allows them to remain submerged for longer and makes them harder to detect. Together, those two trends represent a growing undersea challenge on both of India's maritime flanks, from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal and the approaches to the Strait of Malacca.





India's answer has centred on rebuilding a submarine-hunting helicopter fleet that had waited almost a decade for renewal. The Indian Navy has now taken delivery of 21 of the 24 MH-60R Romeo multi-role helicopters contracted from the United States, with the remaining aircraft completing training duties in America before flying home.





The first squadron, INAS 334 Seahawks, was commissioned at Kochi in March 2024, and the second squadron, INAS 335, was commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa in December 2025. Three more Romeos recently returned from the United States, with one touching down at Kochi, to bring the operational fleet to full strength as Chinese and Pakistani undersea activity increases.





Built by Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, the Romeo is described as the world's most advanced maritime helicopter and is designed to replace the ageing Sea King MK-42B and C and Ka-28 helicopters in Indian service. Its primary roles are anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, alongside maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation and vertical replenishment.





Its advanced digital sensors include a multi-mode radar, an electronic support measures system, an electro-optical and infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar and sonobuoys. Information collected by the helicopter can be transmitted back to its parent ship for analysis, allowing the crew to track, target and, if required, destroy ships or submarines.





In anti-submarine warfare, the Romeo lowers its dipping sonar into the water to search for underwater contacts and deploys sonobuoys to detect submarine movement across a wide area. It is armed with Mk-54 lightweight torpedoes, Hellfire missiles, rockets and crew-served guns, giving it the ability to strike a detected submarine or a hostile surface vessel with precision.





In anti-surface warfare, its radar and electro-optical sensors can identify hostile ships, fast attack craft or suspicious vessels, strengthening India's coastal and deep-sea defence. Because it can operate directly from naval vessels, including destroyers and frigates, it extends the fleet's eyes and striking reach far beyond the horizon of the ship itself.





The deployment therefore serves a dual purpose. Tactically, it gives the Navy a modern tool to detect, track and neutralise submarines operating beneath the surface, whether Chinese boats transiting the Indian Ocean or future Pakistani Hangor-class boats operating closer to home.





Strategically, it signals that India intends to contest surveillance and undersea intrusion in its own maritime neighbourhood, rather than cede the underwater domain by default. The helicopters will work alongside the Navy's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, warships and shore-based surveillance to build a layered picture of who is operating where in the Indian Ocean.





The broader picture, as presented in the original report, remains one of interlocking pressures. Pakistan is seeking to sustain nuclear and strategic ambitions while its economy strains under debt, with China as its principal creditor and Russia as an emerging partner. China is expanding its surveillance and naval presence in the Indian Ocean, while Pakistan acquires more capable submarines.





India, in response, is investing in maritime defence capabilities that can be seen, deployed and sustained at sea.





The Romeo deployment does not resolve the financial or geopolitical contest, but it changes the balance of detection and deterrence in the waters where that contest is increasingly being played out.





Agencies







