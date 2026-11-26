



India and Georgia have reviewed the full spectrum of their bilateral relationship during the ninth round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi, with both sides identifying new opportunities to strengthen cooperation in connectivity, energy, infrastructure and other emerging sectors of mutual interest.





The discussions covered a broad range of areas, including trade and investment, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting the steadily growing engagement between the two countries.





The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, while Georgia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili.





During the consultations, officials examined ways to broaden collaboration across key sectors that can support stronger economic linkages and enhance regional connectivity. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of shared concern.





India and Georgia reaffirmed the warm and friendly nature of their bilateral ties and reiterated their commitment to deepening the partnership through high-level visits, regular institutional dialogue and expanded cooperation across a wide range of sectors.





Both countries agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Tbilisi on mutually convenient dates, ensuring continued momentum in diplomatic engagement.





The latest talks build on the growing political dialogue between New Delhi and Tbilisi. Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the Raisina Middle East forum.





During that meeting, the two ministers reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.





Highlighting the positive trajectory of relations, Jaishankar said, “Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments.”





The ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic engagement and enhancing collaboration in tourism, education, culture and other mutually beneficial sectors.





Echoing that commitment, Maka Botchorishvili stated, “Pleased to meet India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.”





The consultations underscore the growing importance both countries attach to strengthening economic cooperation and connectivity links, while advancing broader engagement across political, cultural and educational spheres.





ANI







