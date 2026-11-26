



Baloch human rights campaigner and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Edelstam Prize, an international award recognising exceptional courage in the defence of human rights.





The Sweden-based Edelstam Foundation announced the decision on 24 November, honouring Dr Baloch for her efforts to highlight enforced disappearances, pursue justice for affected families and advocate for fundamental human rights in Balochistan.





In its citation, the foundation said the award recognises her “outstanding contributions and exceptional courage in standing up for truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances, defending freedom of belief and protecting fundamental human rights”.





The foundation highlighted Dr Baloch’s leadership within the BYC, as well as her role in organising peaceful protests, public campaigns and demonstrations calling for accountability over alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It also acknowledged her work in representing families searching for information about missing relatives and seeking justice on their behalf.





Dr Baloch rose to wider prominence during the Baloch Long March, also referred to as the March Against Baloch Genocide, which travelled from Balochistan to Islamabad in 2023. The movement sought to draw national and international attention to the issue of enforced disappearances and the demands of affected families.





She subsequently emerged as one of the most recognisable voices during the 2024 demonstrations in Gwadar, where participants raised concerns regarding human rights, political representation and local communities’ rights over natural resources.





According to the Edelstam Foundation, Dr Baloch’s activism was profoundly influenced by her family’s experience. Her father, Abdul Ghaffar Langove, disappeared in 2009 and his body was recovered around three years later, an event that shaped her long-running campaign for truth and accountability.





The foundation also noted that Dr Baloch and several other BYC leaders were arrested in March 2025 following a police operation linked to protests over the alleged enforced disappearance of a fellow activist. She has remained in custody since that time.





In June 2026, she was sentenced to two life terms following proceedings conducted inside Hudda Prison in Quetta. The Edelstam Foundation expressed concern about the transparency and fairness of the proceedings, raising questions regarding access to legal representation and the right to a public trial.





Additional background released by the foundation described her case as emblematic of the pressures faced by human rights defenders in Balochistan. It stated that her detention followed a broader crackdown on BYC activists and drew attention to concerns raised by international human rights organisations regarding due process and fair trial standards.





As Dr Baloch remains imprisoned and is unable to attend the ceremony in person, the foundation announced that Mir Balakh Sher, the brother of imprisoned BYC activist Beebow Baloch, will accept the award on her behalf.





The formal presentation is scheduled to take place on 3 December 2026 at the House of Nobility (Riddarhuset) in Stockholm, Sweden.





Caroline Edelstam, Chair of the Edelstam Prize Jury, praised Dr Baloch’s efforts, stating: “The attention Dr. Mahrang Baloch's courageous leadership has brought to shine light on the thousands of victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, is an extraordinary example of human rights activism.”





She added: “Through her mobilization of thousands of people in peaceful protests, campaigns and marches, demanding truth and justice for the victims, she has been fighting back with creative methods showing powerful resistance.”





The foundation's international jury credited Dr Baloch’s leadership with helping bring global attention to the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances. The jury includes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, former International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other figures from the fields of human rights, international law and diplomacy.





The Edelstam Prize was established by the Harald Edelstam Foundation in memory of Swedish diplomat and ambassador Harald Edelstam (1913–1989), who became known internationally for assisting refugees and dissidents during times of political repression.





Presented every two years, the award honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery and make significant contributions to the protection of human rights, often under difficult and dangerous circumstances.





The foundation has also called on Pakistani authorities to release Dr Baloch and her imprisoned colleagues, ensure that legal proceedings meet international standards of fairness and transparency, and carry out independent investigations into allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.





With her selection, Dr Mahrang Baloch becomes the 2026 recipient of one of Europe’s notable human rights distinctions, with the official ceremony set to be held in Stockholm on 3 December.





ANI







