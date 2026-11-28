



India has taken a significant step in strengthening the sea-based component of its nuclear deterrent with the commissioning of INS Aridhaman in April 2026. The induction of the country’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) marks an important milestone in the development of a more credible and survivable nuclear triad.





The addition of a third SSBN demonstrates that India’s undersea nuclear deterrent is now moving beyond an aspirational capability and towards a more mature and operationally effective force structure. It also reflects the growing importance of maritime power within India’s wider national security strategy.





INS Aridhaman is a larger and more capable platform than its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. The submarine displaces approximately 7,000 tons when submerged, compared with around 6,000 tons for the earlier vessels. It is regarded as part of a partially redesigned and improved variant of the Arihant class.





One of the submarine’s most significant enhancements is its armament capacity. Unlike the first two boats, which each feature four vertical launch tubes, Aridhaman is equipped with eight launch tubes. This enables it to carry either eight K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with a range of about 3,500 kilometres or up to 24 K-15 missiles with a range of roughly 750 kilometres.





The expanded missile load greatly enhances India's operational flexibility. While the shorter-range K-15 is primarily suited to deterring potential nuclear threats from Pakistan, the longer-range K-4 substantially improves India’s strategic reach. Operating from suitable patrol areas, the K-4 can place all of Pakistan within range while also extending deterrent coverage to key targets in south-eastern China.





Combined with its larger size and improved design, Aridhaman provides a more substantial missile payload, broader strike coverage and stronger second-strike capability. The submarine was developed under India's long-running Advanced Technology Vessel program, which has steadily advanced indigenous nuclear submarine technology over several decades.





The strategic value of continuous at-sea deterrence (CASD) lies in ensuring that at least one nuclear-armed submarine remains undetected and operational at sea, ready to respond even after a devastating first strike. Such survivability forms the foundation of a credible second-strike capability and strengthens the effectiveness of India’s declared nuclear doctrine.





CASD carries particular importance for India because it must account for two nuclear-armed neighbours, China and Pakistan, each presenting distinct strategic challenges. A permanently deployed SSBN enhances deterrence by ensuring that any adversary must assume a retaliatory capability will survive.





However, the presence of three SSBNs does not automatically guarantee uninterrupted deterrent patrols. Nuclear submarines require regular maintenance, crew rotations, refuelling activities, weapon loading, training cycles and unexpected repairs. A three-boat fleet therefore provides limited operational flexibility and remains vulnerable to disruptions if one platform becomes unavailable for an extended period.





For this reason, the planned induction of a fourth SSBN is regarded as strategically critical. A four-submarine force would allow one vessel to conduct deterrent patrols, another to prepare for deployment, a third to return from operations and a fourth to undergo maintenance or overhaul. Such a structure provides the operational resilience generally considered necessary for a sustainable CASD posture.





India’s fourth SSBN, currently referred to as S4, reportedly entered sea trials in December 2025. It is expected to be broadly similar to Aridhaman and would further strengthen the country's ability to maintain regular deterrent patrols.





Looking further ahead, India is developing the larger S5 class of SSBNs. These future submarines are expected to incorporate more powerful nuclear reactors, improved stealth characteristics and longer endurance. They are also expected to carry K-6 ballistic missiles with intercontinental-range capability.





The arrival of the S5 class during the mid-2030s would significantly expand India's sea-based deterrent by enabling the country to hold targets across the entirety of China at risk while operating from secure patrol areas in the Indian Ocean. The new submarines are also expected to gradually assume a larger share of deterrent operations as older vessels enter major maintenance and replacement cycles.





India’s first SSBN, INS Arihant, completed its inaugural deterrent patrol in 2018, marking the operational completion of the nation’s nuclear triad. The commissioning of INS Arighaat in 2024 and INS Aridhaman in 2026 has since accelerated the maturation of that capability.





Taken together, these developments indicate that India is steadily progressing towards a durable and credible continuous at-sea deterrent posture.





While the achievement of a fully resilient CASD structure will likely depend on the introduction of a fourth SSBN and the future S5 class, the commissioning of Aridhaman represents one of the most important advances in India's strategic deterrence capability in recent years.





Agencies







