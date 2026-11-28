



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved another significant milestone in the development of its high-thrust liquid oxygen (LOX)-methane engine, successfully conducting a long-duration ignition test of the engine's Gas Generator subsystem at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri on 14 November 2026. The test lasted 200 seconds and forms part of the ongoing development programme for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).





The high-thrust LOX-methane engine is being developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) with support from other centres, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The engine is expected to play a key role in the NGLV, which is intended to enhance India's future launch capabilities through improved performance, efficiency and reusability.





The Gas Generator is a critical subsystem within a liquid rocket engine. It produces high-pressure, high-temperature gas through the combustion of propellants, which in turn drives the turbine powering the turbopumps. These turbopumps supply liquid propellants to the engine's thrust chamber, making the Gas Generator essential for sustained engine operation.





Notably, the Gas Generator hardware tested during the campaign was fabricated using additive manufacturing techniques by Indian industry, highlighting the growing contribution of advanced manufacturing technologies to India's space sector.





During the hot test, the subsystem operated at a steady-state chamber pressure of 31.5 bar, corresponding to approximately 60 per cent of the engine's thrust level. Engineers observed smooth ignition and stable combustion throughout the 200-second firing.





The successful test demonstrated the adequacy of the current hardware design for operation at the 60 per cent thrust condition. ISRO stated that the same hardware will now be used in future campaigns to validate performance and design margins across additional operating conditions.





In a separate achievement on 12 November 2026, ISRO successfully completed the first cold-flow test of the LOX pump assembly. The trial was conducted to evaluate both cavitation and non-cavitation characteristics of the pump assembly intended for the integrated engine configuration.





The LOX pump hardware had previously undergone successful spin testing up to its maximum operating speed. According to ISRO, the performance parameters recorded during the cold-flow test matched predictions for the integrated engine, providing further confidence in the design.





With the completion of these tests, several major subsystems of the high-thrust LOX-methane engine have now successfully concluded their development test campaigns. These include the spark torch ignition system, the scaled thrust chamber, the full-scale Gas Generator and the LOX pump assembly.





The latest achievements mark steady progress towards qualification of the engine that will power India's Next Generation Launch Vehicle, a cornerstone project aimed at supporting future heavy-lift missions, reducing launch costs and strengthening the country's long-term space transportation capabilities.





ISRO







