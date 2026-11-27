



India has firmly rejected US allegations that domestic industries suffer from structural excess capacity after Washington proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under its Section 301 investigation.





Responding to the development, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it is examining the notice issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).





The ministry stressed that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation process and had consistently maintained that no Indian industrial sector possesses structural excess capacity.





In its response, the government stated: "India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector."





New Delhi reiterated that trade-related differences between the two countries should be addressed through ongoing negotiations on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), rather than through unilateral tariff measures.





The government said: "India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations."





India also reaffirmed its commitment to concluding the agreement at the earliest opportunity, in line with commitments announced by both countries during discussions earlier this year.





The latest US move introduces fresh uncertainty into trade negotiations between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies, which have been seeking to deepen commercial ties while addressing longstanding market-access concerns.





Under the proposal, the USTR has indicated that certain products could receive exemptions from the additional duties. It has also suggested that the tariff rate could be reduced to 17% if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement that addresses the findings of the investigation.





However, the proposed duties have not yet been implemented and remain subject to a public consultation process before any final decision is taken.





The USTR's investigation raised concerns over India's industrial policies, labour protections, financial policies, market-access restrictions and what Washington describes as insufficient action to address global manufacturing overcapacity.





According to the US assessment, these practices negatively affect American manufacturers and exporters both within the Indian market and in third-country markets where they compete against Indian firms.





The investigation identified steel, solar energy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and information and communications technology as sectors particularly affected by the concerns raised by Washington.





Meanwhile, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) criticised the proposed tariff framework, describing it as a "coercive bait for one-sided trade deals".





The think tank argued that the approach places pressure on countries to accept trade agreements favoured by Washington by offering lower duties to nations willing to negotiate while threatening significantly higher tariffs on others.





The dispute comes at a time when global trade tensions remain elevated, with governments increasingly scrutinising industrial subsidies, manufacturing support measures and market-access barriers as they seek to protect domestic industries and secure strategic supply chains.





Despite the disagreement, both India and the United States continue to emphasise the importance of expanding bilateral trade and pursuing a negotiated settlement through the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.





Agencies







