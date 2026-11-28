



India is expected to receive the fifth and final S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia by February 2027, completing the $5.43 billion agreement signed between the two countries in 2018. The arrival of the final system will further strengthen India's aerial defence network and enhance protection along sensitive border regions, Times of India reported





According to sources, the last S-400 system is likely to be deployed along the western front, providing additional coverage for the 740-kilometre Line of Control. The deployment is intended to reinforce India's ability to counter a wide range of aerial threats in a strategically important sector.





India has already inducted four S-400 systems. Three are positioned along the western frontier, while one has been deployed in the eastern sector to bolster air defence coverage against potential threats on that front.





Reports indicate that an Indian Air Force pre-dispatch inspection team is expected to visit Russia before the final system is delivered. The fifth unit is expected to become operational soon after arrival, completing the original five-system acquisition.





The Ministry of Defence has also decided to pursue the procurement of five additional S-400 systems following the platform's reported performance during Operation Sindoor. The system was credited with successfully countering missile and aerial threats, strengthening confidence in its operational capabilities.





During the operation, the S-400 reportedly contributed to what has been described as the world's "longest kill" by bringing down a Pakistani aircraft at a distance of 314 kilometres. The system's performance has reinforced its status as a key component of India's layered air defence architecture.





In March, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of an additional batch of five S-400 systems from Russia, signalling a long-term commitment to expanding India's strategic air defence umbrella.





India is also acquiring 280 short-range and long-range S-400 interceptor missiles. These procurements are aimed at replenishing stocks utilised during Operation Sindoor while simultaneously building reserves for future operational requirements.





In parallel, New Delhi is evaluating the establishment of a private-sector maintenance and repair ecosystem for the S-400 fleet. The proposal could include technology transfer arrangements designed to support long-term sustainment and operational readiness within India.





The S-400 Triumf is a highly mobile surface-to-air missile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and airborne surveillance platforms. Depending on the interceptor employed and the nature of the target, engagement ranges can vary from approximately 40 kilometres to 400 kilometres.





The system operates as part of a layered air defence structure, working alongside shorter-range missile systems, advanced radar networks and command-and-control infrastructure to provide comprehensive aerial protection.





India is simultaneously advancing plans for a nationwide integrated air and missile defence network known as 'Sudarshan Chakra'. The project is intended to combine the long-range S-400, the medium-range Barak-8 and the indigenous Project Kusha missile system into a unified defensive shield.





Once fully developed, the multi-layered architecture is expected to provide protection against a broad spectrum of threats, including ballistic missiles, drones, loitering munitions and emerging hypersonic weapons.





Defence planners view the initiative as a major step towards creating a comprehensive indigenous air and missile defence capability similar in concept to globally recognised integrated defence shields.





The final delivery in early 2027 will mark the completion of India's original S-400 acquisition programme and further enhance the country's ability to defend its airspace across both western and eastern theatres.





Agencies







