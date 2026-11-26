



India is examining a United States proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, while firmly rejecting Washington’s allegation that the country has structural excess manufacturing capacity in any sector.





The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said it has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) as part of a Section 301 investigation into the manufacturing policies of 14 economies, including India.





In its response, New Delhi maintained that it does not possess structural excess capacity in any sector and said the notice remains under examination. The government added that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation and consistently conveyed its position during the proceedings.





The proposed tariffs stem from a Section 301 probe launched by the USTR in March, which examined whether government policies in several economies encouraged manufacturing output beyond market demand, thereby distorting trade and affecting American industry.





The United States argues that India produces more than its domestic market requires, maintains barriers to market access and has labour-related policies that disadvantage American businesses. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that many trading partners have pursued industrial strategies involving manufacturing support, wage suppression, subsidies and other market-distorting measures that have weakened the American manufacturing base.





According to the USTR report, titled India’s Acts, Policies, and Practices Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors, India records trade surpluses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel and information and communications technology goods. The report claims these surpluses demonstrate reliance on Indian manufacturing in certain strategic sectors.





Under the proposal, India faces tariffs of up to 25 per cent on a broad range of exports to the United States. However, the USTR has indicated that the rate could fall to 17 per cent if India concludes a reciprocal trade agreement that adequately addresses Washington’s concerns.





India is among several economies targeted by the investigation. Proposed tariff rates range from 15 per cent for the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland to 20 per cent for Singapore and China, while Vietnam could face rates as high as 35 per cent. Countries that conclude trade arrangements with Washington may qualify for reduced rates.





The move follows a significant legal setback for previous US tariff policies after the US Supreme Court overturned broad trade levies imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In response, Washington shifted towards Section 301 investigations as an alternative mechanism for pursuing trade actions.





The ruling also reshaped India-US trade negotiations. A framework for deeper economic cooperation finalised earlier this year returned to the negotiating table after the earlier tariff regime was struck down. Both sides are now working towards an interim bilateral trade agreement intended to address market access and wider trade concerns.





Reaffirming its position, the Commerce Ministry said: “It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations.”





The ministry further stated: “Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.”





The USTR has invited public comments on the proposal and scheduled hearings for 25 January, with written submissions due by 5 January. Until the consultation process is completed and a final determination is issued, the tariff proposal remains open for review and discussion.





The dispute highlights the growing importance of manufacturing policy, supply-chain resilience and market access in India-US economic relations, with the outcome of ongoing trade talks likely to play a decisive role in determining whether the proposed tariffs are ultimately imposed.





Agencies







