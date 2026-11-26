

A total of 1,700 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States since the beginning of 2026, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Speaking during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to cooperate with the United States on matters related to migration and mobility while maintaining a firm stance against illegal immigration.

Jaiswal emphasised that India follows a structured nationality verification process before accepting any individual being deported from a foreign country.

“I have said this before as well: we have ongoing cooperation with the United States on migration and mobility, and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the United States. Where and when we receive information about a person to be deported, we verify his or her nationality and thereafter we agree to take him back. To give you a figure in respect of the United States, since the beginning of this year, we have had 1,700 people, Indian nationals, deported from that country,” Jaiswal said.





The latest figure reflects a rise from the number shared by the MEA in July, when 1,273 Indian nationals had been deported from the United States between 1 January and 31 July 2026.





At that time, Jaiswal had underlined that India conducts thorough due diligence before facilitating the return of any individual facing deportation from abroad.





“We continue to work with several foreign governments on deportation issues. We do conduct due diligence on our side to confirm the nationality of the person concerned,” he had said.





He further clarified that travel and return arrangements are made only after the Indian government is satisfied that the individual concerned is indeed an Indian national.





The deportation process forms part of broader cooperation between India and several countries on migration management, border controls and the return of individuals found to be residing overseas without legal authorisation.





During the July media briefing, Jaiswal had also disclosed that 3,567 Indian nationals were deported from the United States over the course of 2025.





The latest figures indicate that deportations from the United States continue to be a significant aspect of India-US cooperation on migration-related matters, with nationality verification remaining a key requirement before any deportee is accepted back into India.





ANI







