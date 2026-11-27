Fast Breeder Reactor operation milestone would reinforce India’s position within the global nuclear industry and strengthen its credentials as a developer of advanced nuclear technologies.





India’s ambition to expand its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 could transform nuclear energy from a relatively small contributor into a central pillar of the nation’s low-carbon electricity system, creating significant opportunities for global technology providers, investors and industrial energy users seeking long-term partnerships, IANS reported.





According to an EY-Parthenon study cited by Gulf Today, nuclear energy is increasingly being positioned as a reliable source of firm power capable of complementing renewable energy generation while strengthening energy security, enhancing grid stability and supporting the country’s decarbonisation objectives.





India currently operates approximately 8.9 GW of nuclear power capacity. Achieving the 100 GW target by 2047 will require a substantial expansion program over the next two decades, supported by a diversified mix of reactor technologies and significant investment across the nuclear value chain.





The report suggests that international nuclear companies are likely to achieve greater success through partnership-led approaches centred on technology transfer, localisation, skills development and project delivery, rather than pursuing direct ownership opportunities within the sector.





“The country’s emerging nuclear ecosystem will likely reward players that bring technology, capital, localization, safety culture and long-term partnership intent. The most credible strategies may be those that align with India’s sovereign priorities while solving real project-level challenges – cost, execution, financing and industrial demand,” the report noted.





Emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Bharat Small Reactors are expected to play a significant role in industrial decarbonisation by providing round-the-clock clean power for energy-intensive industries. As a result, the report argues that international nuclear companies should regard India as a strategic long-term market rather than a short-term equipment supply destination.





The nuclear expansion forms part of India’s broader clean energy transformation. The country has set a goal of developing enough clean electricity to support more than one billion homes by 2035 while simultaneously reducing dependence on fossil fuels and strengthening energy resilience.





To support this transition, India has approved nearly US$20 billion in power grid upgrades aimed at reducing transmission bottlenecks that currently restrict the efficient delivery of solar and wind-generated electricity to consumers. Strengthening grid infrastructure is expected to be essential for integrating larger volumes of renewable and nuclear generation.





In September, India unveiled an ambitious objective to develop 900 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity, including solar, wind, hydropower and nuclear energy. The target is almost double the country’s existing 500 GW clean energy goal for 2030 and reflects the government’s intention to accelerate the pace of the energy transition.





The strategy mirrors a wider global shift towards cleaner sources of electricity. Although India’s clean energy capacity has already exceeded 300 GW, placing it behind only China and the United States, policymakers view further expansion as critical to meeting rapidly rising power demand while achieving climate commitments.





The report also highlighted progress at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, describing it as evidence of India’s growing confidence and capabilities in advanced reactor technology developed and built domestically.





Once fully operational, the PFBR is expected to make India only the second nation after Russia to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor. The milestone would reinforce India’s position within the global nuclear industry and strengthen its credentials as a developer of advanced nuclear technologies.





With nuclear energy increasingly viewed as a dependable complement to intermittent renewable generation, India’s long-term strategy is attracting growing attention from global investors, reactor developers and industrial stakeholders seeking participation in one of the world’s most ambitious nuclear expansion plans.





Agencies







