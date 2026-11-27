



A key parliamentary committee is set to undertake a comprehensive review of India's defence preparedness during 2026-27, with particular emphasis on emerging domains such as cyber warfare, space warfare and the integration of artificial intelligence into military operations, PTI news reported.





According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has identified 28 subjects for detailed examination during the year. The selected areas reflect a growing focus on both conventional military readiness and evolving technological challenges facing the country's security architecture.





Among the priority areas is an assessment of critical infrastructure supporting defence establishments during war-like situations. The committee will examine energy security arrangements and evaluate how various stakeholders contribute to strengthening the resilience of military installations during potential disruptions.





The panel will also review the security of communication networks used by defence establishments in conflict scenarios. Particular attention will be paid to the robustness of these networks and the role of different agencies and stakeholders in ensuring uninterrupted and secure communications.





Recognising the increasing importance of technology-driven conflict, the committee has included preparedness for cyber warfare, space warfare and AI integration among its core areas of scrutiny. The role of stakeholders in strengthening defence cyber security will also be examined as digital threats continue to evolve globally.





The committee is scheduled to study the role of the Army, Air Force and Navy in safeguarding the nation, alongside a review of the Indian Coast Guard's performance in maintaining coastal security. Defence preparedness for air-centric warfare has also been included in the agenda.





Healthcare support for military personnel will form another major area of review. The panel plans to assess the role of the Armed Forces Medical Services in delivering adequate healthcare facilities, including for personnel deployed in remote, difficult and border regions.





Infrastructure development along strategic frontiers will receive attention through an examination of the Border Roads Organisation's work in creating and maintaining connectivity in strategically important and border areas. The committee will also review grievance-redressal mechanisms within the defence services.





The welfare of former service personnel remains a focus area. The panel will evaluate resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and employment avenues available to ex-servicemen, while also reviewing support mechanisms for next of kin (NoK).





A significant portion of the review will focus on defence manufacturing and self-reliance. The committee will assess modernisation efforts within defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), examine corporate social responsibility initiatives undertaken by these organisations, and evaluate how such initiatives benefit serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their families.





The panel is also expected to study the progress of indigenous defence production across both public and private sectors. This includes major research initiatives aimed at advancing the government's Atmanirbharta objectives and reducing dependence on foreign military imports.





Another important area of scrutiny will be the status of upgrades and ongoing projects undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In addition, the committee will review measures related to scientific research, innovation and talent retention within DRDO and other defence research institutions.





Land management and military infrastructure governance will also come under review. The committee plans to examine the consolidation of defence lands by the Defence Estates Organisation, the functioning of cantonment boards and efforts to monetise defence assets for development works.





Further subjects selected for examination include assessment of NoK policies in the armed forces, readiness of military personnel for humanitarian assistance and rescue operations, and training standards across the armed forces.





The panel will additionally review initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of women in a wider range of military roles, assess the performance of Military Engineering Services (MES), and examine quality-control and quality-assurance mechanisms in defence procurement and supplies.





The functioning and performance of the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) for armed forces personnel will also be evaluated. Environmental aspects of BRO projects in eco-sensitive and climatically challenging regions, including stakeholder involvement, have likewise been included in the committee's agenda.





The broad scope of the review highlights Parliament's intention to examine not only combat readiness and technological modernisation, but also infrastructure resilience, personnel welfare, indigenous capability development and institutional effectiveness across India's defence ecosystem.





Agencies







